Yellow is usually associated with lightness, brightness and almost inevitably with the summer months. However for the fall-winter 2019/2020 collections, designers have decided to embrace the darker side of this color, ambar tones which give an interesting alternative to the usual sombre hues that tend to characterize the coldest months of the year.

If you want to use the color to stand out but aren't ready to wear bright yellow or neon – which have also been suggested for this season – then these darker tones are just the ticket. And it's interesting to stay with the culinary references: on one side is butterscotch, with its brown hues and on the other mustard with its orange undertones. Check out our ideas for incorporating this fashion-forward color into your wardrobe.