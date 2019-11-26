For their fall-winter 2019-2020 collection, Max Mara left us with a whole palette of colors with the intention that they become the new neutral tones to wear. They took the yellow trend to the extreme with this dark caramel dress that has many pockets – another big trend for this season– combined with boots and brown bags to give it a subtle chromatic transition.
Your outfits don't have to be 100% yellow to get on board this season's major trend. Combine it in various proportions wtih blue, red, brown and the always reliable black and white. It's the best way to show that you are the height of sophistication!