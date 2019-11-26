These boots are made for walking: 9 perfect options for fall-winter

Designer boots
To be in synch with the latest trends while satisfying your most glamorous side, you can't go wrong with the So Kate Booty by Christian Louboutin, ankle-high, made of patent leather and with a pointed toe – these are impossibly chic. (Net-a-Porter, $980).
Allies of the female closet for years, boots manage to combine both style and comfort. They're great transitional pieces that can give an urban vibe to any look.
Related news: Queen Maxima dazzles in $2,395 shoes that would make Cinderella jealous