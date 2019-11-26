View 9 pics | Fashion
These boots are made for walking: 9 perfect options for fall-winter

Mulit-colored with original details - the most fashion-forward boots this season
© Getty Images

Mulit-colored with original details - the most fashion-forward boots this season

Boots are an integral part of most people's closet - especially as the colder weather sets in. And this season sees plenty of new styles to choose from - worthy of both day and night wear. From ankle boots to knee-high ones, made of suede or natural leather, high-heeled or flat - the options are myriad.

Kitten leather ankle boots by Alexandre Birman
© Net-a-Porter

Kitten leather ankle boots by Alexandre Birman

White kitten heel boots

Head back to the 1980s with these low-heeled, bright-white Kittie leather ankle boots by Alexandre Birman. They're perfect to combine with midi-skirts or cropped jeans. (Net-a-Porter, $695).  

Gilman Boots de la firma Dolce Vita
© Revolve

Gilman Boots de la firma Dolce Vita

Military-inspired boots

A favorite with top models like Stella Maxwell, the traditional black leather combat boots with metal zip details and laced front never go out of fashion. So wear boots like these Gilman Boots by Dolce Vita with plenty of attitude (Revolve, $126).

Atlas Boots de Brother Vellies
© Shopbop

Atlas Boots de Brother Vellies

Western Inspo

Many of these types of boots have been spotted by street style aficionados this season – and the Western boot in a two tone design or with patches of animal print has become quite the object of desire amongst fashionistas. Dare to go wild west with a pair like these Atlas Boots by Brother Vellies (Shopbop, $696.50).

Bourgeois leather ankle boots de The Row
© Net-a-Porter

Bourgeois leather ankle boots de The Row

Retro vibe

In the most recent fashion weeks, we saw a resurgence of the Bourgeois style. If you want to evoke a Parisian vibe from the 1970s, opt for these leather ankle boots by The Row. They go perfectly with pants or dresses (Net-a-Porter, $357).

Animal Leopard Print Hiker Boots de Topshop
© Topshop

Animal Leopard Print Hiker Boots de Topshop

Hiker: chunky & funky

You won't go unnoticed in a pair of rubber soled boots in classic leopard print, with buckles and a low heel. We suggest these Animal Leopard Print Hiker Boots by Topshop ($170).

Hart Boots de Tibi
© Shopbop

Hart Boots de Tibi

Sexy high boots

The eternal knee-high boots are a trend that is always with us and they're available in crocodile-effect leather or super luxurious calfskin. Try Hart Boots of Tibi in cherry red (Shopbop, $315).

 

Leather Ankle Boots by Ellery
© Net-a-Porter

Leather Ankle Boots by Ellery

Contemporary chic

Some people struggle with the idea of moving from summer footwear to boots - so maybe these modern ones with a sculptured, mirrored heel will help with the transition. These Leather Ankle Boots by Ellery will look great with mini skirts or skinny pants (Net-a-Porter, $316).

So Kate Booty by Christian Louboutin
© Net-a-Porter

So Kate Booty by Christian Louboutin

Designer boots

To be in synch with the latest trends while satisfying your most glamorous side, you can't go wrong with the So Kate Booty by Christian Louboutin, ankle-high, made of patent leather and with a pointed toe – these are impossibly chic. (Net-a-Porter, $980).

Allies of the female closet for years, boots manage to combine both style and comfort. They're great transitional pieces that can give an urban vibe to any look. 

