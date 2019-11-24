View 3 pics | Back to story

...
Eva Longoria takes LBD to next level in ultimate holiday party dress

© Getty Images

Eva Longoria made a difference and a statement at Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies' 30th Anniversary "Talk Of The Town Gala" at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday November 23. ABC honored Eva with the prestigious "Muriel Siebert Woman of Power Award" for her activism, and we'll be darned if she didn’t arrive looking as glamorous as ever!

© Getty Images

The woman of the hour certainly fit the part in a little black dress by Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato. Of course, this wasn’t any old LBD. Eva was styled in the strapless frock, which looked like a classic dress upon first glance. A chic ruffle bust and a golden side zipper were among the glittering adornments that took things to another level. However, nothing was as show-stopping as the dress tail!

© Getty Images

Over 500 guests celebrated Eva and other honorees at the Beverly Hilton in the name of breast and prostate cancer research. Another star attendee was Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez, who Eva seemed thrilled to catch up with. The event benefited the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

