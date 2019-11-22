Even royals know these days that recycling outfits is not only thrifty but it's also a great way to show off your styling skills – just ask Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex was the epitome of elegance when she attended the inaugural ceremony of One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London in October. Wearing the same purple dress that she wore last January – while pregnant with baby Archie – she looked just as spectacular, creating two different, but equally chic looks with the same dress. Of course, helping her along in this achievement was the fact that her Aritzia maxi dress in that gorgeous hue is a very versatile piece to have in your closet. Keep reading to discover some affordable look-a-like dresses to copy Meghan's look.