View 9 pics | Fashion

Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal ladies' looks to covet

...
Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal ladies' looks to covet
You're reading

Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal ladies' looks to covet

1/9
Love at first sight? Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's relationship through the years
Next

Love at first sight? Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's relationship through the years
Crown Princess Mary
© Grosby Group

Crown Princess Mary

It’s never a dull moment when it comes to scoping out royal fashion. Kate Middleton, Crown Princess Mary and more royal ladies stunned in a series of glam and fall-ready looks. This week, Princess Charlene of Monaco gave us not one but two minimalist looks to covet. The mother-of-two made a case for sharp suiting with an all-white ensemble and a black and white look. Fellow Monaco royal Princess Alexandra of Hanover evoked cool-girl style in a black and brown get-up to celebrate National Day.

 

The 20-year-old turned to one of Meghan Markle’s favorite garbs – a belted trench inspired dress. Moreover, Princess Sofia of Sweden proved that an elegant black dress continues to be the go-to for timeless, elevated dressing.

 

Crown Princess Mary

Earlier this week. Mary opted for a crewneck pullover sweater layered over a white shirt featuring a sophisticated bejeweled collar. How chic is she?

Crown Princess Victoria
© Grosby Group

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria slipped into a black and white printed tulle gown for a glam date night with her husband, Prince Daniel. She added a cool factor to her Princess look with a fur coat and a pair of long, dangly earrings. 

MORE: It's coat season! Get inspired by the cold-weather looks from your favorite royals

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton 

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Monday evening when she stepped out to the Royal Variety Performance 2019. The 37-year-old wore a black lace gown by Alexander McQueen, which suited her perfectly. She teamed her look with black accessories, including Erdem earrings and a small wallet clutch. 

Lady Kitty Spencer
© Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer was a vision in gold at the Walpole British Luxury Awards. Her silky gown by Alberta Ferretti featured a cinched waist and subtle drapey details.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover
© Getty Images

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

The Monaco royal celebrated National Day wearing a sleeveless trench-inspired ensemble with a sleek black turtleneck and cool wedge boots. 

Princess Charlene
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene

Charlene was amongst the Monaco royals celebrating National Day. We can't get over her ultra-chic and pristine white outfit. Her look was next level!

MORE: Queen Letizia's favorite jewelry – including the ring her daughters gave her

Princess Charlene
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene

Sharp suitin'

Ahead of National Day, the blonde beauty wore yet another minimal get-up – a dark fitted suit and classic collared shirt. 

Princess Sofia of Sweden
© Getty Images

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia of Sweden

The Swedish Princess was the epitome of sophistication in a midi dress featuring sheer sleeves and a v-neckline. Sofia teamed her look with dangly earrings and classic black pumps. 

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia 

The Spanish Queen stepped out in a pretty floral printed shirt dress by BOSS for the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum. The stylish royal added a fall weather touch with a light brown jacket and raspberry-hued heels. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries