It's coat season! Get inspired by the cold-weather looks from your favorite royals

It's coat season! Get inspired by the cold-weather looks from your favorite royals
It's coat season! Get inspired by the cold-weather looks from your favorite royals

Crown Princess Mary
Winter is coming! That means, we need to be mentally and fashionably prepared for when the frigid temperatures hit. When it’s freezing out, coats become the primary piece of our ensembles, so they might as well be a timeless choice you can turn to time and time again. As it turns out, royals are an excellent source of inspiration when it comes to coats. Meghan Markle is your go-to if you’re searching for something timeless and sophisticated, meanwhile Kate Middleton’s inclination for coat-dresses offer inspiration for ladylike silhouettes.

 

These wear-forever pieces offer warmth while keeping you chic and elegant during the cold winter months, so be sure to find a style you can wear and re-wear (just like royals!). Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few styles to get you inspired. Happy shopping!

 

Royal blue

Crown Princess Mary's jewel-toned coat is perfect if you're looking to change it up from black and add a little color to your wardrobe.

Katherine Kelly Coat, available at Dillards.com, $999

Kate Middleton
Pretty in periwinkle 

We love the soft hue of Kate Middleton's midi length coat-dress. This wool-blend coat offers a similar style approach thanks to a cinched waist and ladylike skirt hem.

Guess Double Pleat Coat, available at Dillards.com, $199

Meghan Markle
Grey matters

Meghan Markle's grey coat is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. This belted design works for all types of occasions thanks to its timeless appeal.

Wide lapel coat, available at Mango.com, $230

Meghan Markle
Sand-y Classic

Meghan's sand-colored Sentaler coat is the ultimate piece for sophisticated style. We think her coat is so good we've given you the option of the exact one she wore to Sandringham for her first Christmas with the royal family.  

Wide Collar Wrap Coat, available at Sentaler.com, $1,495

Princess Charlene
Clean lines

Princess Charlene makes achromatic look oh-so-good with this pristine ensemble. Channel her style with this crisp white number.

Gianni Feraud Coat, availabel at ASOS.com, $198

Princess Diana
Striking in red

Princess Diana's elegant red coat gives a bold twist to all winter looks. Combat chilly winter days or nights with this sleek look-alike from Sentaler. 

Double Breasted Fitted coat, available at Sentaler.com, $1,250

Queen Letizia
Short and sweet

The two-toned detail of Queen Letizia's short semi-structured coat is a fun take on refined dressing. Although the Zara Basic Coat is monotone, we suggest pairing it with a soft, pastel hue to make it pop. 

Basic coat, available at Zara.com, $50

