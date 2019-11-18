View 6 pics | Fashion

Queen Letizia's favorite jewelry - including the ring her daughters gave her

Queen Letizia's favorite jewelry - including the ring her daughters gave her
Queen Letizia's favorite jewelry - including the ring her daughters gave her

Queen Letizia favorite jewelry pieces
Queen Letizia favorite jewelry pieces

Aside from being one of the most stylish royals thanks to her chic sartorial choices, Queen Letizia, counts heavily on glam, sparkly accessories to complete her outfits. Whether she’s out on a royal engagement, vacationing with her husband, King Felipe and their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, or attending a glam gala, the 47-year-old doesn’t sleep on adding subtle touches of sparkle to her sophisticated get-ups. 

Most of her favorite jewelry pieces contain a deep sentimental value as they were gifted to her by her daughters or her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. Some have been passed down for generations, which makes them all that much more special. 

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Queen Letizia’s gorgeous favorite jewels!

 

Favorite ring

The past few months, Queen Letizia has signaled a gold oval ring as one of her favorites. She’s been spotted wearing it almost every time she’s out, including during her trip to Cuba. The minimalist ring holds a special place in her heart as it was given to her by her daughters Leonor and Sofia. The girls saved for some time until they were able to afford the 114 euros ring

Princess Leonor’s earrings

During the entire trip, the former journalist wore the ring on her left index finger teamed with an equally special pair of gold earrings. Letizia borrowed a pair of small hoop earrings she borrowed from her eldest daughter Leonor, 13.

The bracelet honoring Queen Sofia

King Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia gifted her daughter-in-law a custom diamond bracelet from Cartier. The sparkly stunner is inspired in Greek columns and Letizia has been seen wearing it on numerous occasions, including at the Princesa de Asturias awards in 2017.

Fleur-de-lis tiara

During their trip to Japan, the Spanish monarchs attended the emperor Naruhito’s enthronement to which they slipped into their most extravagant ensembles. As part of her look, the Queen wore the fleur-de-lis tiara, one of the most important royal family jewels. The piece was created by Ansorena in 1906, and Alfonso XIII gifted the tiara to Princess Victoria Eugenia.

Bridal stunners

Of course, the earrings she wore on her wedding are set to have a deep sentimental value. The set of two platinum rings with diamonds were a gift from Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia upon Letizia and Felipe’s engagement.

Necklace debut in Japan

During that same trip, Letizia wore yet another piece that had been given to Victoria of Spain by Alfonso XIII, a gorgeous diamond necklace. Every anniversary, the King would add two stones to her necklace, which resulted in a stunningly large jewel. Sofia decided to split the piece between her daughters and Letizia who debuted the item during their trip to the Asian country.

