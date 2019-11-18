This iconic Cindy Crawford look from the '90s just made a comeback

View 4 pics | Fashion
Cindy Crawford harness top by Versace in 1992
© Getty Images

Cindy Crawford harness top by Versace in 1992

Fashion revivals, especially '90s trends, are coming faster than we can keep up with them lately! Not only are we seeing the coolest 20th-century fashion fads making a comeback, but many of our favorite celebrities have also been spotted wearing era-defining looks from recent style history. One throwback outfit that made a lasting statement was the unforgettable Versace outfit worn by Cindy Crawford in 1992. The model was the star of the show in a striking bondage-style corset with leather straps signature gold buckles.

In September 2017, Versace had another iconic moment when Cindy and all the 1990s supermodel muses –  Carla Bruni, Helena Christensen, and Claudia Schiffer – hit the catwalk to pay homage to founder Gianni Versace, who was assassinated in 1997. The designer's sister, Donatella, has continued on her brother's legacy and explained why she brought the '90s icons back for the landmark runway show. “The reason why I did it, it’s simple," she told InStyle. "I wanted the young people who maybe weren’t even born when Gianni was creating the world of Versace to experience it firsthand.”

Scroll through to see Cindy's Versace look redux for the 2020s!

Miley Cyrus in harness top for music video
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus in harness top for music video

Miley Cyrus in Don't Call Me Angel

This suggestive outfit was one of the late Gianni Versace's most iconic designs. Now, 30 years later, stars are re-creating that powerful look, including Miley Cyrus. In the music video for Don't Call Me Angel featuring Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, the singer wore a top, sporting a set of black wings for a wild and sexy look that was totally in keeping with the lyrics.

Kaia Gerber in corset top by Versace
© @versace

Kaia Gerber in corset top by Versace

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber on her 18th birthday

And Miley isn't the only one to get inspired by Cindy's outfit. The famous beauty's own daughter, model Kaia Gerber, also a model, copied it for her 18th birthday. As well twinning in her mom's 1990s look, Kaia sported a version of Cindy's voluminous hairstyle. Of course, comparisons between mother and daughter were unavoidable since even Versace's social media made special mention of the creations worn by both models.

Gigi Hadid harness top
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid harness top

Gigi Hadid on the Versace runway

This iconic piece is still in vogue for the Italian fashion house – the brand has sent similar looks down the catwalk, including one with a strapless bra and satin midi skirt modeled by Gigi Hadid for the LUISAVIAROMA 90th Anniversary celebration.

