Meghan Markle's fave purse style is one of the season's hottest trends

Meghan Markle's fave purse style is one of the season's hottest trends
Meghan Markle's fave purse style is one of the season's hottest trends

Eva Longoria shares hilarious makeup tutorial outtakes
Eva Longoria shares hilarious makeup tutorial outtakes
Meghan Markle scarf handle purse
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle scarf handle purse

These days, diamonds aren't a girl's best friend – a great handbag is! No outfit is complete without a statement purse to add character and style, and thankfully for this season you can can express yourself through a huge variety of designs. For fall and winter, It-bags are proving to be some of the most original we've seen in some time.

The keys to these trendy bags are in the statement straps and shapes. The hottest purse trends are top-handle bags, with chain straps, book strap styles leading the way. But these aren't your average cute clutches – the purse shapes are either structured in cube and vanity case styles, or fun in vinyl and feathers. Labels from Oscar de la Renta to Louis Vuitton have gone for the book strap handle and cubic top-handle bags that we've definitely got our eyes on!

In October, stepping out for the WellChild gala, Meghan Markle showed she's a big fan of the trend. She carried a Montunas 'Guaria' mini box bag with an eye-catching orchid-print silk handle. Keep scrolling for 7 chic statement top handle bags straight from the Fashion Week catwalks!

Printed cube-shaped handbag by Oscar de la Renta
© Getty Images

Printed cube-shaped handbag by Oscar de la Renta

Box bags

Printed accessories always give a neutral outfit a boost, even more so when it's as pretty as this Oscar de la Renta cube top handle handbag.

Purple handbag by Schiaparelli
© Getty Images

Purple handbag by Schiaparelli

Mini suitcase purse

This tiny design by Schiaparelli will force you to pare down your handbag contents to just the bare essentials, but you'll never want to be without it to complete your look. 

Cube handbag Brandon Maxwell
© Getty Images

Cube handbag Brandon Maxwell

Chain handle vanity case

There are also more understated designs, such as this one by Brandon Maxwell: a cube-shaped handbag in a neutral tone with a thick top handle chain. 

Yellow and orange cube handbag by Louis Vuitton
© Getty Images

Yellow and orange cube handbag by Louis Vuitton

Vanity case with a leather strap

This Louis Vuitton cube vanity case combines not one but two trends: color block and the trendy cube shape that is one of the hottest trends of the season. 

Black handbag with chain book strap handle
© Getty Images

Black handbag with chain book strap handle

Chain wristlet

Marina Hoermanseder designed a modern, original twist on the mini bag on her catwalk. The book strap handle is a luxe chain on a fuzzy purse.

Handbag by Christopher Kne
© Getty Images

Handbag by Christopher Kne

Chain book strap handle

Christopher Kane knew how to add a touch of imagination to this trend with this fun gel and crystal clutch design – a PVC pouch filled with liquid gel, with crystal and chain book strap handle and press stud fastening.

Feathered handbag by Marques Almeida
© Getty Images

Feathered handbag by Marques Almeida

Feather book strap bag

If doubling up on trends is your thing, this handbag by Marques Almeida is just what you're looking for. Feathers – a fun trend this season – are glam and extravagant, perfect for evening.

