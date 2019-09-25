View 14 pics | Fashion
Zendaya's 14 best looks will give you serious style inspiration

Zendaya's 14 best looks will give you serious style inspiration
Zendaya's 14 best looks will give you serious style inspiration

Zendaya with white organza dress by Nina Ricci
© Getty Images

Zendaya with white organza dress by Nina Ricci

Actress, singer, dancer, model and designer Zendaya moves from one role to the next with ease. And she's just as adept at changing her style. She never fails to defy expectations, with looks that range from high glamor and sophistication to the most daring trends straight out of a conceptual fashion editorial.

 

Of course, every style has looked great on her. And boy has she tried many different ones! She's done it since her rise to fame as a Disney star in 2010. However, 2019 has been one of her most stellar years yet: starring in the series Euphoria on HBO, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

 

Take a look at her most outstanding outfits of the year! So far, anyway...

 

Delicate angel

Zendaya plays a troubled tomboy named Rue Bennett in Euphoria. But the actress attended the premiere sporting a look that couldn't be more different from Rue's style: an angelic white organza mini dress by Nina Ricci which showed her most feminine side.

Zendaya with a suit by Ports 1961
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a suit by Ports 1961

Caught in the Spider's web

For an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Spider-Man, in which she plays Michelle 'MJ' Jones, Zendaya wore a macramé vest (a nod to spider webs perhaps?), designed by Ports 1961.

Zendaya at the Empire State Building
© Getty Images

Zendaya at the Empire State Building

Style to the max

The actress was spotted on the deck of the Empire State Building with an androgynous look featuring an oversized shirt and pants combo, proving she's not afraid to try trends that dip into the "masculine" end of women's fashion.

Zendaya with a suit by Aexandre Vauthier
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a suit by Aexandre Vauthier

Androgynous glam

She stuck with the androgynous trend during her Spider-Man sequel promo tour. The singer stepped out in this double-breasted suit and cravat from the Alexandre Vauthier fall 2019 collection while in London. She contrasted the look with loose hair and stilettos to give the outfit a hint of lightness and femininity.

Zendaya in orange dress by Carolina Herrera
© Getty Images

Zendaya in orange dress by Carolina Herrera

Always a lady

With this strapless mini dress by Carolina Herrera, the Disney princess turned heads as she arrived for an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The wide draped skirt, sweetheart neckline, tangerine color and the matching headscarf made her look sweet enough to eat. 

Zendaya with a dress by Armani Prive
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a dress by Armani Prive

Dazzling in red and black

Despite the revealing cut, Zendaya stuck the perfect balance between sophistication and sultry in this glittering, sequin-covered dress by Armani Privé. Plus, it expertly paid homage to the iconic Spider-Man color pallette.

Zendaya with crop-top tuxedo shirt and Jodhpur riding pants 
© Getty Images

Zendaya with crop-top tuxedo shirt and Jodhpur riding pants 

Style warrior 

The young star never disappoints when she attends the fashion shows of major international labels, causing a stir in outfits such as this crop-top tuxedo shirt and Jodhpur riding pants that she wore to the Armani Prive 2019/2020 fall-winter collection.

Zendaya with a dress by Georges Hobeika
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a dress by Georges Hobeika

A true movie idol 

Chosen as the face of the Lancôme Idôle fragrance in Paris, Zendaya attended the campaign launch in this romantic and rather revealing pink gown by Georges Hobeika with a side split and embroidered detail that emphasized her already slim silhouette.

Zendaya with a draped dress
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a draped dress

Legs for days

With her runway model figure, a front row seat is always reserved for Zendaya on the international show circuit. Fashion-wise, she continually thrives there, as she did here at the Fendi Couture show last July.

Zendaya in maxi patch pocket shorts and oversized yellow check shirt by jacquemus
© Getty Images

Zendaya in maxi patch pocket shorts and oversized yellow check shirt by jacquemus

A delicate balancing act 

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards was the ideal opportunity for the celebrity to flaunt a fresh, fun look that kept with her out-there style. She struck the perfect balance, getting ahead of the curve in this outfit from the 2020 Summer collection: maxi patch pocket shorts and oversized yellow check shirt.

Zendaya with a suit from her collection with Tommy Hilfiger
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a suit from her collection with Tommy Hilfiger

Retro chic 

To receive the "Fashion Force" award at the 7th edition of the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, the star chose a look from her newly presented collaboration in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger: wine-red velvet suit, Polka dot blouse with scarf and matching paper-boy hat. A very 70s retro look, in keeping with the rest of the collection.

Zendaya with a suit by Berluti
© Getty Images

Zendaya with a suit by Berluti

Twinning!

Zendaya likes to push the boundaries in outfits designed for men, as she demonstrated with this double-breasted suit by Berluti which had already been seen on Michael B. Jordan. And she looked amazing! 

Zendaya during the New York Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Zendaya during the New York Fashion Week

Peek-a-boo

On the front row at Vera Wang, Zendaya again went for a tried and tested look that blends hard and soft, wearing straight-leg pants with a partly unbuttoned tailored top that allowed her lingerie to peek out. Glowing skin and wet-look hair completed this hot look.

Zendaya with leather coat and slip dress
© Getty Images

Zendaya with leather coat and slip dress

Hard and soft

Combining leather and lace is no easy task, but this style icon made it look easy when she chose a black monochromatic look that blended the delicacy of a slip dress with the urban vibes of a biker jacket.

