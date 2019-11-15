With the holidays fast approaching and it being party season, it’s no surprise we look to the world’s leading ladies for fashion inspiration, especially royal women like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia. It’s also not a stretch to take notice of their little ones, who are always picture perfect in whatever their parents put them in. For her children the Duchess of Cambridge prefers to put her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in looks that can be passed down generation to generation. As for Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia loves adding pops of color with the girls’ outerwear. And Crown Princess Victoria adds a sparkle to her daughter Princess Estelle’s attire.

No matter the type of festivity ahead, whether it’s a Christmas Eve soirée and the last sleep until Santa or Los Reyes Magos, scroll through for ideal party attires from Childrensalon's Christmas Shop, which is a one-stop online shop that features brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Patachou and Stella McCartney Kids.

