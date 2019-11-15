Celine Dion is a music legend, as well as a fashion one. The Canadian powerhouse singer turned the streets of New York City into her personal runway this week stepping out in an array of fashionable outerwear looks styled by Pepe Muñoz and Sydney Lopez. From bold colors to prints, the Courage performer has wowed wearing statement designs from luxury brands like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, YSL and more. So, if you’re in need of some outerwear, or holiday inspiration, scroll through to see Celine’s latest looks that have our hearts going on and on...