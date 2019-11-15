View 10 pics | Fashion

Top 10 royal looks to get you in a dress-up mood

© Getty Images

It’s been an epic week in royal style with some of our favorite royal ladies upping the ante in fall fashion. However, Queen Letizia took us back to summer after spending her time in sunny Cuba this week. The Spanish royal packed a number of chic and covetable looks we’re still fawning over, especially the peach semi-sheer midi dress by Maje you can see here. Moreover, Duchess Kate Middleton repeated one of our favorite two-piece ensembles which she wore for a very special occasion. Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed in business-chic attire with one of her favorite blazer brands, Smythe. Her husband Prince William also wins a spot in this week’s gallery thanks to his dapper style featuring a green velvet jacket at the Centrepoint charity gala.

Scroll through the gallery to see these and more winning looks from this week’s royal style!

 

Lady Kitty Spencer

The blonde beauty also stepped out in full glam to the Centrepoint gala where she turned heads in a voluminous black gown featuring a sexy bustier top and oversized bow detail.

© Getty Images

Achromatic​

Kitty attended the premiere of Very Ralph wearing a refined, silky jumpsuit and gold metallic accessories.

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge showed up at Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event in a business-ready ensemble made up of burgundy trousers by Joseph, a white shirt, and checked blazer by one of her favorite brands, Smythe. She finished her look with a pair of essential block heels.

© Getty Images

Flawless ​in magenta

Kate opened a new hospice for one of her first royal patronages and her look did not disappoint! The Duchess repeated her two-piece peplum ensemble by Oscar de la Renta and styled it with simple black accessories.

© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria

Victoria took a dab at the menswear-inspired trend with a sophisticated dark suit and a polka dot blouse with a built-in bow tie.

© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice stepped out to join her cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint charity gala in London. The 31-year-old wore a floral embroidered Cynthia Rowley dress under a sleek black blazer and a pair of ankle boots from Zara.

© Getty Images

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge looked ultra-dapper in a green velvet  blazer by Reiss teamed with a crisp white shirt and classy bowtie.

© Getty Images

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Sofia looked ‘70s chic at the Save the Children 100th’s anniversary donning black flares and a fabulous burgundy velvet jacket.

© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal packed a slew of covetable looks to Cuba, including this simple yet bold red halter dress, which she teamed with Jimmy Choo heels and a mini clutch by Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Images

Essentially chic

Letizia took us back to summer in this belted white shirt dress and espadrille wedges. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

