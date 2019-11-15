Celine Dion is killing the outwear game with some of the biggest and most colorful coats

View 6 pics | Fashion

Celine Dion is a music legend, as well as a fashion one. The Canadian powerhouse singer turned the streets of New York City into her personal runway this week stepping out in an array of fashionable outerwear looks styled by Pepe Muñoz and Sydney Lopez. From bold colors to prints, the Courage performer has wowed wearing statement designs from luxury brands like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, YSL and more. So, if you’re in need of some outerwear, or holiday inspiration, scroll through to see Celine’s latest looks that have our hearts going on and on...

 

Printed Dreams

Celine wore a $6,900 opera coat by Marc Jacobs. The floor-length cloak featured a bold floral print and a hood.

Stripes for the win

The Baby singer looked cozy and ultra chic in a $16,000 fur diagonal striped coat from Saint Laurent.

Blue jean baby

Celine wore an upcycled denim hand tailored smoking piece by Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp, which she teamed with a matching tie and hand pleated denim trousers.

Monochromatic Inspo

The Grammy winner looked holiday-ready in a red Tom Ford ensemble that consisted of a velvet blazer, silk pants and a maroon turtleneck.

Tiffany-inspired

Celine looked anything but blue in a $3,690 oversized fuzzy teddy-knit turquoise coat by Max Mara. The Canadian beauty paired the outerwear with a matching  belt bag, mini skirt, over-the-knee boots, and tights.

Shine bright

Okay, while this is obviously not a coat or jacket, Celine swapped her statement outwear pieces for a Rodarte design that is worthy of any holiday party.

 

