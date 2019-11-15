View 9 pics | Fashion

Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season

In Partnership with

...
Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season
You're reading

Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season

1/9
Dare to go sheer this fall
Next

Dare to go sheer this fall
Holiday fashion

Holiday fashion

With the holidays fast approaching and it being party season, it’s no surprise we look to the world’s leading ladies for fashion inspiration, especially royal women like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia. It’s also not a stretch to take notice of their little ones, who are always picture perfect in whatever their parents put them in. For her children the Duchess of Cambridge prefers to put her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in looks that can be passed down generation to generation. As for Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia loves adding pops of color with the girls’ outerwear. And Crown Princess Victoria adds a sparkle to her daughter Princess Estelle’s attire.

 

No matter the type of festivity ahead, whether it’s a Christmas Eve soirée and the last sleep until Santa or Los Reyes Magos, scroll through for ideal party attires from Childrensalon's Christmas Shop, which is a one-stop online shop that features brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Patachou and Stella McCartney Kids.

 

Regal in red

Princess Charlotte can always be seen in pretty dresses, even while playing with big brother Prince George in the park. On a special night like Noche Buena, pair this Nicki Macfarlane red satin dress with this hairband from David Charles to add that extra regal touch.

 

Moschino kids, Childrensalon

Moschino kids, Childrensalon

Camera ready on Christmas

Prince Carl Philip makes sure his boys, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, are cute and comfy for visits with the family. On Christmas morning, this Moschino sweatshirt and Emporio Armani shoes will ensure the best photo opp while opening gifts.

 

Holiday kid jacket, Dolce & Gabbana

Holiday kid jacket, Dolce & Gabbana

Trendy in tweed

Queen Letizia's daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia have learned early on that a statement coat is essential for any holiday look. Put your little fashionista in this Dolce & Gabbana tweed coat, not only will she be warm but also on-trend.

 

RELATED: PRINCESS LEONOR'S BEST FAMILY PHOTOS

Holiday kid fashion, Childrensalon

Holiday kid fashion, Childrensalon

Cutie on the go

Kate Middleton is a fan of simple but classic duds that let her kids play at ease while still looking put together. This plaid one-piece from Patachou will keep your little prince cozy but dressed up for the occasion.

 

Stella McCartney kids gold dress

Stella McCartney kids gold dress

Glitz and Glamour

Sweden’s Princess Estelle always wears the frilliest and most adorable dresses while attending events with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. For the holiday party circuit, your little fashionista will be golden in this Stella McCartney Kids dress and Bari Lynn star headband.

Holiday pajamas

Holiday pajamas

Green with Envy

Prince George loves to be comfy in his robe –as evidenced when he met Barack Obama in 2016. Once the party gear comes off, send your kid to sleep in this extra plush Joules robe and Timberland pajama set. We guarantee he will sleep like a king through the night.

Boy tux

Boy tux

Stylish Siblings

For Danish royal twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, their mom Crown Princess Mary always makes sure they complement each other when stepping out. To make sure your own kids are extra stylish, this dress and suit by Dolce & Gabbana are beyond elegant.

 

Christmas dress

Christmas dress

Darling in Ruby

Princess Madeleine’s youngest Princess Adrienne will most likely keep her parents on their toes during her second Christmas. If you have an energetic tot as well, this red Patachou dress with shoes by Il Gufo will be comfortable but nonrestrictive for your own little one to run free.

Boy holiday tux

Boy holiday tux

Edgy Tot

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s son Prince Jacques has a unique sense of style at such a young age. If your son also uses his clothes to express himself, this full Dolce & Gabbana black tux with gold stars is the head-turning look he needs for any upcoming celebration.

 

For more fashion inspo this holiday season, head over to the Childrensalon Christmas Shop.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries