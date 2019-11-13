View 10 pics | Fashion

Latin Grammy Awards 2019: See how the stars shined on the red carpet

Latin Grammy Awards 2019: See how the stars shined on the red carpet
Latin Grammy Awards 2019: See how the stars shined on the red carpet

Rosalia
Rosalia

Tonight’s the night! The 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards are here and the evening’s stars are starting to arrive. Rosalía, who has six nominations under her belt and is also set to perform to tonight’s host Ricky Martin and many more, dressed to impress for the biggest night in Latin music. Do expect to see voluminous silhouettes, sparkles, glitter, ruffles and more head-turning looks.

 

Scroll through the gallery to see how the stars dressed for the special evening!

 

Rosalía

The Con Altura singer posed for a glam moment wearing a black and white polka dot mini dress featuring a long train and chic oversized sleeves. The Spanish singer teamed her look with white pointed pumps and sparkly heart-shaped earrings. Such a look!

Mariah Angelique
Mariah Angelique

Mariah Angelique

The Puerto Rican starlett stunned in a paisley-printed cut-out dress.

Feid
Feid

Feid

The Colombian singer kept it cool with black trousers and a graphic New York Yankees bomber. 

Chiquinquira Delgado
Chiquinquira Delgado

Chiquinquira Delgado 

The Venezuelan beauty was a lady in red in a head-turning tiered tulle gown worthy of a million double taps.

Alejandra Espinoza
Alejandra Espinoza

Alejandra Espinoza

Alejandra brought her fashion A-game in a metallic blue dress with a sexy, thigh-high slit.

Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez

Roselyn dazzled in a multi-colored, form-fitting gown while showing off her ultra-toned arms. 

Paz Vega
Paz Vega

Paz Vega

The Spanish actress was the epitome of sophistcation in a sleek floor-length gown featuring a glitzy high neck and semi-sheer long sleeves. 

Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson 

Wow! Sofia stole the show in an extravagant bright pink gown with an extreme high-low silhouette and ruffle accents. 

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

The night's host looked handsome as always in a classic black suit and white shirt combination.

Anitta
Anitta

Anitta

Anitta takes the win in her glam glam-retro look! The Fuego singer just inspired our holiday looks with this bow top and crystal-studded skirt situation. 

