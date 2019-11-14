View 6 pics | Fashion

...
These Latinx celebrity kids have the most adorable style

Ricky Martin twins sons Valentino and Matteo

Ricky Martin twins sons Valentino and Matteo

There's no doubt that A-list kids often inherit the fashion gene from their famous mamis and papis. Case in point: Roselyn Sanchez’s daughter Sebella Rose, or Ricky Martin's twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who have turned out to be red carpet stars just like their parents!

These mini-fashionistas are bringing us some serious style joy, even knowing how to strike a pose whether on social media or serving looks to photographers at Hollywood events. 

Scroll through to see some of our favorite Latinx kids showing off their fashion like true miniature style stars!

Ricky Martin's twin sons Matteo and Valentino 

Ricky Martin’s sons, Matteo and Valentino, might be twins but they already are each showing their unique styles. Stepping out with their parents Ricky and Jwan Yosef, the two showed contrasting fashion instincts on the red carpet during the 23rd Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, DC. Matteo went for a classic black tux, while Valentino had cool hot pink hair and a funky t-shirt and striped blazer.

Roselyn Sanchez Eric Winter on cover of HOLA! USA
© HOLA! USA

Roselyn Sanchez Eric Winter on cover of HOLA! USA

Roselyn Sánchez's kids Sebella Rose and Dylan 

Roselyn and Eric Winter’s children Sebella Rose and Dylan couldn't have been more adorable on the cover of HOLA! USA. While Dylan has yet to make his red carpet debut, big sister Sebella has already hit the red carpet with her famous parents.

Adamari López and Toni Costa’s daughter Alaïa Costa-López
© Instagram

Adamari López and Toni Costa’s daughter Alaïa Costa-López

Adamari López and Toni Costa’s daughter Alaïa 

Adamari and Toni’s daughter already looks like a little fashion superstar and has more than 766,000 followers on Instagram, officially making her a fashion influencer. Check out her poses – and watch out, Gigi Hadid!

Luis Fonsi's son Rocco Rodríguez
© Instagram

Luis Fonsi's son Rocco Rodríguez

Luis Fonsi's son Rocco 

Sure his mom Águeda López and dad Luis Fonsi probably still choose his outfits, but there is no doubt that little Rocco has the swagger to make the looks all his own.

Haven, Honor and Hayes Warren
© Getty Images

Haven, Honor and Hayes Warren

Jessica Alba's kids Haven, Honor and Hayes 

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's kids are adorable and so trendy. After her success with The Honest Company, we can only hope one day the actress launches her own line of children's clothing.

Mario Lopez children Gia and Dominic
© Getty Images

Mario Lopez children Gia and Dominic

Mario Lopez's children Gia Francesca and Dominic 

Mario's kids Gia and Dominic rocked some wild style at the summer 2019 premiere of Dora and the Lost City of Gold in Los Angeles. Gia looked sophisticated in an animal print dress and quilted bag, and her hermano pequeño was sweet in a black "Welcome to the Jungle" tee and jeans.

