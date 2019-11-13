View 6 pics | Fashion

PSA: Alessandra de Osma presents handbag collection – and you'll want them all!

PSA: Alessandra de Osma presents handbag collection – and you'll want them all!
PSA: Alessandra de Osma presents handbag collection – and you'll want them all!

© Getty Images

In case you’re searching for a new bag to add to your wardrobe, Princess Alessandra de Osma of Hanover and her business partner Moira Laporta have debuted a new collection for their handbag brand Moi and Sass. On Tuesday, November 12, the Latin American designer duo brought it back home by presenting their collection titled Paracas in Madrid’s fashion accessories store, Mimoki, and frankly we’re in love. After launching in 2018 with the notion of fashion meets function, their covetable bags offer chic minimalist designs made to carry your everyday essentials.

The new assortment, which includes structured mini bucket bags and velvet pouches adorned with tortoise resin handles, has captivated our fashion-loving hearts as they fall right in with today’s trends. “With this new collection, we’re looking to open up to a bigger audience, explained Alessandra to the Spanish publication Vanitatis. The idea is to expand to Latin America, Mexico, Germany and Austria,” they said, adding they’d like to launch in Latin America in 2020.

Scroll through the gallery to see highlights from their event, and get ready to fall in love with their ultra-chic carryalls.

© Getty Images

Oh-so chic

Looking chic in black wide-leg trousers and a cozy knit, the Peruvian-born Princess modeled the Mini O Clutch, which we envision being worn from business meetings to brunch. 

© Getty Images

Two-toned baby

The designers pose with the two-toned Misti bucket bag, a design we covet for carrying essentials, and some more. 

© Getty Images

The perfect backdrop

Prince Christian's wife stands in front of her insta-worthy designs. We'll take one of each, please! 

© Getty Images

Redd-y for a statement 

With a structured silhouette, the Mini O in red makes the perfect handbag statement. 

© Getty Images

All about croc

Alessandra plays with the brown croc bucket bag, a must-have for elevated fall dressing. 

