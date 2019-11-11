For her fall-winter 2019-2020 collection, Gabriela's inspiration was Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, who died in 2015 after having risen to international fame thanks to her incredible talent for ballet. Maya thrived as a dancer despite her father's arrest and execution during the Stalin regime, and her mother's internment in a forced labor camp until 1941.

With this inspiration viewed through her unique fashion lens, Gabriela presented a collection with the juxtaposition of opposites, the sober lines of military influence and the soft beauty of ballet. Scroll through to see 10 standout looks from the collection. Above, on the runway, the Elisabetta dress, with a ribbed skirt which retails for $3,200.