Saturday, November 9 proved to be an ulra-glam evening for celebrity moms thanks to the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California. Among the beautiful mamas (and non-moms) who dressed to impress that night was Jessica Alba who stunned in a gorgeous crystal, pearls and sequins-embellished gown by Ralph & Russo. Aside from dazzling with shiny details, the head-turning number also featured light gray feathers on the straps and the skirt of her silver-toned gown. The Honest Company founder kept her accessories on theme with her glitzy look and rocked the Callie feathered clutch by Jimmy Choo and sparkly heels from the same label.

The L.A.’s Finest star upped her sparkle with Anita Ko jewelry and glammed up her hairstyle with an on-trend pearl headband. More A-listers who attended include Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Garner, and many more!

