The annual amfAR gala in Los Angeles brought together a slew of A-listers – including Eva Longoria, Christina Aguilera, Gwyneth Paltrow and many more! The yearly event which benefits the Foundation for Aids Research enabled the perfect excuse to dress up, and celebs didn’t hold back. Although stars dressed to impress for the glamorous occasion, we’re convinced that Eva Longoria stole the show with the help of her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. The 44-year-old actress-producer slipped into a bold marigold number giving way for an abundance of compliments.

On the beauty front, Eva was glammed up for the event with smokey eye makeup and subtle nude-colored lips. Her hair was kept up in a sleek chignon. As for jewelry, the Grand Hotel producer rocked sparkly bangles and simple stud earrings.

