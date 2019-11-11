In the days leading up to Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11, British royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have dressed in somber, ultra-fashionable outfits. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with their respective husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, all while exuding timeless elegance to honor those who lost their lives at war. 2019 marks Kate’s eighth year attending the annual ceremony as part of the royal family since her debut in 2011 where she wore her hair down and opted for a simple yet memorable black hat.

Meanwhile, this is only Meghan’s second year. At the time, the Duchess was pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison, whom she gave birth to on May 6, 2019. Even though she had that pregnancy glow, this year was no different as she looked equally radiant.

