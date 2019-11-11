View 11 pics | Fashion

Jessica Alba, Gina Rodriguez and more A-lister's win fashion at Baby2Baby Gala

date 2019-11-11
Jessica Alba, Gina Rodriguez and more A-lister's win fashion at Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica Alba

Saturday, November 9 proved to be an ulra-glam evening for celebrity moms thanks to the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California. Among the beautiful mamas (and non-moms) who dressed to impress that night was Jessica Alba who stunned in a gorgeous crystal, pearls and sequins-embellished gown by Ralph & Russo. Aside from dazzling with shiny details, the head-turning number also featured light gray feathers on the straps and the skirt of her silver-toned gown. The Honest Company founder kept her accessories on theme with her glitzy look and rocked the Callie feathered clutch by Jimmy Choo and sparkly heels from the same label.

The L.A.’s Finest star upped her sparkle with Anita Ko jewelry and glammed up her hairstyle with an on-trend pearl headband. More A-listers who attended include Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Garner, and many more!

Scroll through the gallery to see how some of the night’s stunners celebrated in style.

Camilla Belle

The actress looked gorgeous as ever in a belted, bright pink dress and barely-there heels. 

Chrissy Teigen

The lady of the hour, who was honored with the Giving Tree Award opted for a lime green gown with a bedazzling asymmetrical neckline and sexy, thigh-high slit.

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star slipped into a stunning light blue semi-sheer gown with delicate lace appliqués. 

Jennifer Garner

The 13 Going on 30 star looked glam in a light pink satin gown and contrasting black belt. 

Mindy Kaling

The triple-threat star dressed in a white, floor-length t-shirt dress with a standout floral print and sparkly jewels to match.

Katy Perry 

The Roar singer exuded glam sophistication in a black gown with a V-shaped silver lamé neckline and drapey details.

Kelly Roland

The Destiny's Child alum brought her fashion A-game in a voluminous feathered gown with a sleek asymmetrical neckline.

Olivia Munn

The Predator actress also turned to an asymmetrical gown with a feathered detail on the shoulder and an elegant drape effect.

Kate Hudson

The blonde beauty looked ultra-glam in a metallic green dress by Prada with a sharp sweetheart neckline. 

Molly Sims

The model-actress turned heads in a crystal-studded whimsical tulle gown with evocative of a fairy tale. 

