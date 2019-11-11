Royal fashion: All Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Remembrance Day looks

View 5 pics | Fashion

In the days leading up to Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11, British royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have dressed in somber, ultra-fashionable outfits. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with their respective husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, all while exuding timeless elegance to honor those who lost their lives at war. 2019 marks Kate’s eighth year attending the annual ceremony as part of the royal family since her debut in 2011 where she wore her hair down and opted for a simple yet memorable black hat.

 

Meanwhile, this is only Meghan’s second year. At the time, the Duchess was pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison, whom she gave birth to on May 6, 2019. Even though she had that pregnancy glow, this year was no different as she looked equally radiant.

 

Scroll through the gallery to see all their looks from Remembrance Day 2019.

 

Field of Remembrance Debut​

For the 91st Field of Remembrance Day at Westminster Abbey, Meghan rocked luscious, bouncy locks under a velvet navy hat with fishnet veil by Philip Treacy and opted for a matching coat from Sentaler’s fall/winter 2015 collection. She teamed it with chic leather boots by Tamara Mellon and leather gloves.

Classic n’ trendy

For the same event, Duchess Kate donned an elegant blue dress with a boat neckline (Meghan’s signature neckline!) cinched at the waist with a slim belt. She teamed her look with black velvet pumps by Jimmy Choo and an on-trend sparkly headband accessory, believed to be from Zara. 

Retro chic

Prince William’s wife slipped into a retro-inspired flared dress with subtle brocade believed to be from Erdem for the Royal Festival of Remembrance. The sophisticated number featured a cinched waist thanks to a matching belt and statement buttons. She accessorized with Aquazzura heels and gorgeous ruby heart earrings by Jessica McCormack.

Hats off

The mom-of-one appeared on her second Remembrance Sunday service in another belted ensemble made up of a black wrap coat paired with a matching hat.

​Tailored head to toe

Kate joined Queen Elizabeth on the balcony wearing a tailored coat-dress with tassel appliques and a velvet fascinator with fishnet veil. 

