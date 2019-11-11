View 5 pics | Fashion

Meghan Markle's love for the adaptable shirt dress

Meghan Markle’s love for the adaptable shirt dress
Meghan Markle’s love for the adaptable shirt dress

Meghan Markle with blue midi shirt dress by Veronica Beard.
Meghan Markle with blue midi shirt dress by Veronica Beard.

Revived dress

The blue Cady dress by Veronica Beard that she wore on the first day to visit the District Six Museum had already been seen in late October 2018 in Tonga: an elegant design that she combined with ﻿Carina espadrilles by ﻿Castañer.

 

During the royal tour of South Africa – and her first official trip as a mother – Meghan Markle showed her fondness for shirt dresses in their three versions: short, midi, and long. And we must admit that it’s a useful staple for most people’s closet – handy for both vacations and work meetings.

Apart from the fact that it adapts to all body types, often has features like front pockets, it can also come in both classic and contemporary style. These were the five designs that she wore to the various engagements in South Africa, often in the company of her husband, Prince Harry.

 

Meghan Markle with short shirt dress in khaki from Room 502
Meghan Markle with short shirt dress in khaki from Room 502

Ethically-made khaki dress

During a meeting with local women, she looked relaxed in a Stephanie dress by Room 502 ($455) in dark khaki and made of imperial cotton; a piece that, according to the brand, is “produced responsibly and is respectful of humanity and the environment”.

Meghan Markle with a midi shirt dress in white from Hannah Lavery
Meghan Markle with a midi shirt dress in white from Hannah Lavery

White tencel dress

When meeting with young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg, she chose a white dress by Hannah Lavery, a brand established in Cape Town, that has a fitted silhouette down to the calf, with belt loops and a tie at the waist, that can be worn as a dress or as a cover-up, making it a versatile option.

Meghan Markle with midi shirt dress from Aritzia
Meghan Markle with midi shirt dress from Aritzia

Vintage-inspired dress

This maxi dress by the Canadian brand Aritzia in pure indigo ($148), is a vintage-style piece made in draped fabric with a pebble texture. A row of white buttons gives this dress a different twist and her red slingbacks added a pop of color.

Meghan Markle with a maxi shirt dress in olive green from Staud.
Meghan Markle with a maxi shirt dress in olive green from Staud.

Long dress in nylon fabric

This floor-length Millie dress by Staud in olive green ($325) is made from recycled nylon, adorned with two pockets and buttons down the front and a matching belt that she combined with the Sally Pointed Toe Suede Flats by Sam Edelman.

