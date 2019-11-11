View 9 pics | Fashion

How to look cute at the gym according to Jennifer Lopez

How to look cute at the gym according to Jennifer Lopez
How to look cute at the gym according to Jennifer Lopez

JLO selfie
JLO selfie

Jennifer Lopez is not only a talented celebrity but also a beauty and fitness icon. This superstar’s amazingly fit body has blown us away, making her one of our #fitnessgoal inspirations. (Earlier this year she invited her Instagram followers to join her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a 10-day no carb or sugar challenge, attracting thousands of followers and fans, including several celebrities!)

And it's not just her dedication to the gym that has us talking. JLo might be known for her stunning red carpet outfits, but her workout fashion has been getting our attention! We love that she sprinkles her trademark glam into anything she wears, even at the gym – something that's made clear with her cool Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol collection. In fact, she has been inspiring us to step up our workout fashion game, so we decided to compile her best athleisure outfits.

If you need some style inspo, keep scrolling and check out JLo’s best workout looks!

JLO laughing
JLO laughing

Neon vibes

Deep blue and green hues give this look a dynamic, sporty feel and that touch of neon makes us want to head to Miami! The colors in the 'Vanguard' leggings from her Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol ($88), emblazoned with her album covers and lyrics, reflect Jennifer's fun personality, while the bikini-style sports bra adds a hint of sexiness.

Jennifer Lopez black workout leggings
Jennifer Lopez black workout leggings

Back to Black

You know what they say, the couple who slays together, stays together! JLo and her pro baseball player fiancé, A-Rod, are always seen working out together and Jennifer's style is always on point. This black-on-black gym outfit is simply stunning!

JLO at the gym with a white look
JLO at the gym with a white look

Elegant... at the gym?

This white-on-white outfit is a fabulous gym look and highlights that JLo glow. The cropped top shows off the singer's toned abs in a combo that is both comfortable and chic. 

JLO running
JLO running

On the run

JLo is known to take on any and all forms of exercise, from dancing to weightlifting, with an active lifestyle that helps her keep fit. The Puerto Rican actress was spotted running up the steps of some bleachers wearing classic black leggings with a cute camo cropped vest.

JLO pink workout look
JLO pink workout look

¡Fuego!

This activewear set is gorgeous! The dusty rose palette is super sophisticated and we love how the Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol 'Grateful' sports bra ($58) is set off by the print in the $88 'Gratitude' leggings. The cashmere knit hat gives it a street style vibe – throw on a cool coat and it could easily be rocked as daywear.

JLo pink workout fashion
JLo pink workout fashion

Pretty in Pink

This pink outfit is great for a low-impact run. The leggings are super feminine with a watercolor pattern in various rose shades, while the cropped sweatshirt is oversized for comfort.

Jlo patchwork leggings
Jlo patchwork leggings

Patchwork prints

The mother of two looks phenomenal in these high-waisted leggings with cool clashing patterns in stripes and plaids – a hot runway trend this year – which she teamed with a classic white sports bra.

JLo arm muscle workout
JLo arm muscle workout

Gray matter

The Hustlers star looks amazing in snake print leggings that she wore for a morning workout before a Las Vegas show. The tones are perfectly set off with her gray tank top. 

