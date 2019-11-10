View 6 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

The best celebrity bikini looks to copy for a 100% hot vacation

...
The best celebrity bikini looks to copy for a 100% hot vacation
You're reading

The best celebrity bikini looks to copy for a 100% hot vacation

1/6
Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella are all grown up!
Next

Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella are all grown up!
Camila Coelho exposed underwire bikini bra
© @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho exposed underwire bikini bra

Beachwear trends are constantly changing, and exposed underwired bikini tops are the best proof of that. When the sexy designs – a triangular bra with the curved metal underwire at the center, creating an inverted "V" that deepens the neckline – were first spotted at Miami and Sao Paulo Fashion Week, we knew it would be a style that would dominate the catwalks. Over the summer, though, It girls like  and Kourtney Kardashian turned them into their favorites at the beach and poolside.

Our minds are once again on vacation, so if you're headed to warmer climes, check out these hot bikini looks worn by celebs and how to copy them!

Camila Coehlo

The influencer was seen reclining on the deck of a yacht wearing a fluorescent green bikini with the unique exposed underwire bra. She didn't forget her accessories: oversized shades, a hat and print cover-up.

RELATED: ALL THE LATEST CELEBRITY FASHION TRENDS

Neon bikini shopping ideas
© Revolve

Neon bikini shopping ideas

Get Camila's look: Neon bikini

If you want to stand out on your vacation like the Brazilian beauty blogger, who wore a Song of Style design, choose two-piece in a fluorescent highlighter shade. The Lovers + Friends Call Out Top has spaghetti straps with an original drop-shaped design. (Revolve, $68, worn with Shout Bottom, $58).

Kourtney Kardashian metallic bikini
© @kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian metallic bikini

Kourtney Kardashian

The Karadashians also love the exposed underwire bikini trend, which isn't just sexy but also flatters fuller figures as well as those with a smaller bra size. (If you want to increase your size, you can always look for one with push-up padding.) Here Kourtney, right, shows off her curves in a metallic look while chilling on a yacht.

Danielle Guizio's Lure Bikini Top
© Revolve

Danielle Guizio's Lure Bikini Top

Get Kourtney's look: Metallic bikini

Impress as much as Khloé’s sister with a glittering model like Danielle Guizio's 'Lure' Bikini Top, which has a deep neckline, and more subtle exposed underwire.  (Revolve, $88 for the bikini top, $ 82 for the bottoms).

MORE: Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson get wild in latest matching look

Exposed underwire bikini in animal print
© @negin-mirsalehi

Exposed underwire bikini in animal print

Negin Mirsalehi

Animal print is a hot trend for day and eveningwear, and it is also a sizzling option for swimwear. As influencer Negin Mirsalehi shows, a bold tiger print is a sexy motif to help show off your wilder side during vacation.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's graphic Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit will have you doing a double take

Frederick's of Hollywood's Mykonos Night Underwire Bikini Top
© Frederick´s of Hollywood

Frederick's of Hollywood's Mykonos Night Underwire Bikini Top

Get Negrin's look: Animal print

Love the animal print? The Mykonos Night Underwire Bikini Top by Frederick´s of Hollywood ($ 39.50), is classic leopard print in bold blue.

KEEP READING: Selena Gomez rocks a $100 bikini on a beach vacay with her BFFs

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries