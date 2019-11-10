The best celebrity bikini looks to copy for a 100% hot vacation

View Galleries
-
Jessica Alba and other celebrities surrender to the fierceness of the polka-dot dress
-
From millennial purple to neon, 8 hot hues to revamp your wardrobe
-
Red-hot: See how celebrities do fashion in vivid crimson looks
-
Celebrities are rocking '90s-style statement barrettes: Copy the look
-
Sofia Carson proves she's all for asymmetrical necklines
It’s no coincidence that Sofia Carson sported not one but four asymmetrical pieces for hosting the Radio Disney Music Awards back in June. The...