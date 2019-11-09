Cow print is Meghan Markle approved! Steal her style & rock the trend

Over the past few seasons a new love for animal prints has been unleashed, with leopard seemingly leading the way. But there's a wild new contender for the most fashionable animal motif: cow print! Yes, brands are all about bovine. Cow print starred in Ralph Lauren's fall-winter collection and was also embraced by Tory Burch and Missoni. Victoria Beckham's pre fall-winter 2019 collection also brought a cow print moooooood to fashion week.
In 2019, Meghan Markle gave the trend the royal stamp of approval. For a visit to Smart Works, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the cow print the Plexi heels by Gianvito Rossi, combined with the 'Eliza' dress by Hatch, a cotton twill Oscar de la Renta coat and the Vanity Box Bag by Victoria Beckham.
If you love this look as much as we do, keep scrolling for some options to steal Meghan Markle's style!
