Cow print is Meghan Markle approved! Steal her style & rock the trend

Cow print is Meghan Markle approved! Steal her style & rock the trend
Cow print is Meghan Markle approved! Steal her style & rock the trend

Meghan Markle's cow print pumps by Gianvito Rossi
Meghan Markle's cow print pumps by Gianvito Rossi

Over the past few seasons a new love for animal prints has been unleashed, with leopard seemingly leading the way. But there's a wild new contender for the most fashionable animal motif: cow print! Yes, brands are all about bovine. Cow print starred in Ralph Lauren's fall-winter collection and was also embraced by Tory Burch and MissoniVictoria Beckham's pre fall-winter 2019 collection also brought a cow print moooooood to fashion week.

In 2019, Meghan Markle gave the trend the royal stamp of approval. For a visit to Smart Works, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the cow print the Plexi heels by Gianvito Rossi, combined with the 'Eliza' dress by Hatch, a cotton twill Oscar de la Renta coat and the Vanity Box Bag by Victoria Beckham.

If you love this look as much as we do, keep scrolling for some options to steal Meghan Markle's style!

River Island Cow Print shoe meghan markle
River Island Cow Print shoe meghan markle

A Meghan Markle cow print shoe dupe 

No, these aren't the Duchess' Gianvito Rossis – but, with vinyl side details and a pointed toe, these River Island heels are a great option to get her look. The black cow print perspex heeled court shoe features a leather fabric upper and diamante-embellished toe and retails for $120.

Burberry Cow Print shoe
Burberry Cow Print shoe

Burberry splurge

Made in Italy, these cow print leather heels by Burberry ($680, farfetch.com) are a luxurious option to take part in the trend. With a square toe and block heel, these shoes are perfect to wear to the office during the week or with a cool pair of jeans on the weekend.

Mules Epic with cow print by Paige
Mules Epic with cow print by Paige

Cow print mules

These 'Epic' shoes by Paige ($328) are a subtle way to step into the trend while embracing another hot style, mules. These fun mules are also comfortable, with a two-inch heel that will take you from day to evening. 

 

Western boots with cow print by Boohoo
Western boots with cow print by Boohoo

Cow-boy boots

What can be more natural than cow print in cowboy boots? Integrate the two hot trends into your wardrobe with this ankle boot style by Boohoo ($38).

Top handle with cow print by Missguided
Top handle with cow print by Missguided

Bonus accessory!

The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of top handle purses, so here's a piece that goes beyond high heels but also has that royal touch. Just as discreet as cow print footwear, this vegan leather bag with gold-look hardware and black handle is just $25 from Missguided.

