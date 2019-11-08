View 6 pics | Fashion

Shakira’s fashion evolution, Latin Grammy’s edition

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are quickly approaching, which means there’s a round-up of the night’s hottest looks coming your way. But before we bring you the rundown of what the stars will be wearing, we’d like to take a walk down memory lane and feature Shakira’s looks from the annual awards show through the years. The first ever Latin Grammy’s were held on September 13, 2000 and the Colombian singer was among the evening’s big winners taking home the Female Pop Vocal Album award for Ojos Asi

It was around that time that the now mom-of-two had switched her dark tresses for a fresh new look debuting a voluminous blonde mane that would become her future signature style. That night, the Whenever, Wherever singer stunned in two head-turning looks, her red carpet number and one with which she performed her winning hit Ojos Asi.

Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of Shakira’s Latin Grammy’s looks through the years!

 

Green with no envy​

The blonde beauty arrived at the awards show wearing an ombre yellow-to-green high-low dress teamed with a pair of knee-high boots to match.

Redd-y to dance

The Colombiana captivated viewers as she shook her hips up on the stage while performing Ojos Asi. She flaunted her enviable curves in a deep red get-up.

Circa 2002​

The Hips Don’t Lie singer appeared at the third annual Latin Grammy’s in true early 2000s fashion donning ultra-low ripped flares and a printed sheer top that flashed her abs.

Primp and polished​

Shakira changed up her look for the 7th annual Latin Grammy’s and slipped into a sophisticated little black dress featuring an asymmetrical halter detail.

​Back in black

The award-winning artist switched into something more comfortable for her stellar performance but kept within the all-black theme.

Golden girl

Shakira went back to her blonde mane and stunned in a floor-length golden gown featuring a sparkly, bejeweled bodice.

