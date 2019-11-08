View 5 pics | Fashion

Get the look: Jennifer Lopez's polka dot skirt styled for fall

Get the look: Jennifer Lopez's polka dot skirt styled for fall
Get the look: Jennifer Lopez's polka dot skirt styled for fall

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez's summer visit to St Tropez for Magic Johnson's 60th birthday gave the couple plenty of romantic moments to capture on social media – but it also gave us a chance to see some seriously stylish JLo fashion, including a gorgeous blue polka dot skirt perfect for the sunny French Riviera.

Jennifer wore the Carolina Constas 'Hera' skirt (Net-a-Porter, $360), made of light chiffon and featuring a tie-waist, combining it with a cropped summer blouse and her signature silver hoop earrings.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez rocks the perfect summer outfit in St Tropez – PHOTOS

And guess what? Polka dots are still a hot trend for fall and winter, so if you loved the skirt, you can actually adapt the chic warm-weather piece for this fall and winter.

Scroll through to get inspired by fall-winter street style ideas based around JLo-style polka dot skirts, and also affordable ways to shop the look!

Polka dot skirt worn with crop top
Polka dot skirt worn with crop top

Polka dot skirt + fringed booties

JLo's summer look converted into Parisian fall street style at its finest! A navy polka dot skirt by Loavies is teamed with a black crop top from NAKD Fashion, an orange Le Tanneur purse and black booties from & Other Stories.

How to wear a polka dot skirt in winter
How to wear a polka dot skirt in winter

Layered t-shirt, turtleneck and puffer coat

A Fashion Week look we love that is a masterclass in how to wear layers! A lace mesh polka dot skirt is teamed with polka dot kitten heel sock boots and the perfect layered combo: a black turtleneck, white statement t-shirt and a pop of color to set off those neutrals with a pink puffer coat and top handle purse in the same hue.

RELATED: JESSICA ALBA AND MORE STARS WEARING THE POLKA DOT DRESS TREND

Nasty Gal polka dot skirt
Nasty Gal polka dot skirt

You can also bet on a midi wrap skirt like this one from Nasty Gal, $20, which features side tie and ruffle on the hem. Shown here with a tee, you can also team with a turtleneck underneath or throw on a blazer for a layered look, or top it off with a baggy sweater.

Shein polka dot skirt
Shein polka dot skirt

A blue polka dot skirt from your summer wardrobe can be worn with a heavier knit or blouse for the colder months, as seen here in a look you can get from Shein for just $15. 

RELATED: Get Kate Middleton's entire polka dot look (shoes included!) for less than $120 

