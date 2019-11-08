Get the look: Jennifer Lopez's polka dot skirt styled for fall

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez's summer visit to St Tropez for Magic Johnson's 60th birthday gave the couple plenty of romantic moments to capture on social media – but it also gave us a chance to see some seriously stylish JLo fashion, including a gorgeous blue polka dot skirt perfect for the sunny French Riviera.
Jennifer wore the Carolina Constas 'Hera' skirt (Net-a-Porter, $360), made of light chiffon and featuring a tie-waist, combining it with a cropped summer blouse and her signature silver hoop earrings.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez rocks the perfect summer outfit in St Tropez – PHOTOS
And guess what? Polka dots are still a hot trend for fall and winter, so if you loved the skirt, you can actually adapt the chic warm-weather piece for this fall and winter.
Scroll through to get inspired by fall-winter street style ideas based around JLo-style polka dot skirts, and also affordable ways to shop the look!