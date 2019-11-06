Impressive. We just need one word to describe this incredible dress the actress strutted along the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. She was the epitome of a true movie star in this Celine gown. In vibrant red, it was a sequined gown with an exquisite gathered bodice that made her shine like the biggest star in the sky, Scarlett Johansson redefines the traditional standards and although it might not be much given the excesses, each one of her gowns is worthy of admiration. Without a doubt, she is a ten on the red carpet.