JLo's most memorable Latin Grammys looks throughout the last 20 years

JLo's most memorable Latin Grammys looks throughout the last 20 years
JLo's most memorable Latin Grammys looks throughout the last 20 years

© Getty Images

One of the highlights of the Latin Grammys is getting to see the star-studded red carpet and obsessing over the fashion. And no one rocks a red carpet leak better thanJennifer Lopez. Since the first annual Latin Grammys, the 50-year-old entertainer has been dazzling with her style with each appearance featuring more daring designs. 

Although JLo hasn’t attended every year, she may be making an appearance this year for the 20th annual Latin Grammys. While we wait to see if she arrives (with A-Rod by her side), we’re taking a look back at the last twenty years to see how JLo’s fashion has evolved. Hint: She still looks amazing.

Enjoy!

 

1st Annual Latin Grammys

For the 1st annual Latin Grammys in 2000, Jennifer Lopez wore a floor-length blush pink gown with her hair styled in a classic updo. The singer, who was hosting the show with Antonio Banderas, Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia and Jimmy Smits, attended with her then boyfriend P. Diddy. It was very 2000s.

© Getty Images

1st Annual Latin Grammys

The singer was slated to perform with Marc Anthony their Spanish hit No Me Ames, but had to pull the performance after Marc missed the show because of his now ex-wife’s pregnancy.

© Getty Images

7th Annual Latin Grammys

In 2006, JLo and then husband Marc Anthony arrived together. The singer wore a sleek black gown that featured a wide skirt. She accessorized with what would become a JLo staple: oversized hoop earrings.

© Getty Images

7th Annual Latin Grammys

One major moment was when JLo and fellow Latina Shakira stopped to pose for a picture together. The two Latina Powerhouses are set to reunite for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

 

© Getty Images

11th Annual Latin Grammys

For the 2010 show, Jennifer wore a sultry Andrew Gn-design. The tan-colored gown featured sparkly embellishments, a thin belt and a revealing keyhole that made for a daring look.

© Getty Images

11th Annual Latin Grammys

The singer was accompanied by ex-husband Marc Anthony. The couple had just welcomed their twins Max and Emme two years before in 2008.

© Getty Images

17th Annual Latin Grammys

For her most recent Latin Grammys, the superstar opted for three wardrobe changes. The first was a full-body maroon jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad that featured sheer details and sparkly embellishments.

© Getty Images

17th Annual Latin Grammys

JLo also made sure her glam was on point—she wore glimmering bronze-colored eyeshadow, a nude lip and styled her long hair straight.

© Getty Images

17th Annual Latin Grammys

Her second outfit was an all white mini dress that featured beading details as well as an asymmetric fringe.

 

© Getty Images

17th Annual Latin Grammys

The singer wore the dress to present her then husband Marc Anthony with the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award. The couple also performed a compilation of their most popular songs.

© Getty Images

17th Annual Latin Grammys

JLo’s final look of the night was a shimmering gold Elie Saab romper that featured a belted waist and a plunging neckline. The star accessorized with teardrop earrings and kept her hair sleek straight.

