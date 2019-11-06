JLo's most memorable Latin Grammys looks throughout the last 20 years

One of the highlights of the Latin Grammys is getting to see the star-studded red carpet and obsessing over the fashion. And no one rocks a red carpet leak better thanJennifer Lopez. Since the first annual Latin Grammys, the 50-year-old entertainer has been dazzling with her style with each appearance featuring more daring designs.
Although JLo hasn’t attended every year, she may be making an appearance this year for the 20th annual Latin Grammys. While we wait to see if she arrives (with A-Rod by her side), we’re taking a look back at the last twenty years to see how JLo’s fashion has evolved. Hint: She still looks amazing.
Enjoy!
1st Annual Latin Grammys
For the 1st annual Latin Grammys in 2000, Jennifer Lopez wore a floor-length blush pink gown with her hair styled in a classic updo. The singer, who was hosting the show with Antonio Banderas, Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia and Jimmy Smits, attended with her then boyfriend P. Diddy. It was very 2000s.