Leer en Español

Very chic! Scarlett Johansson's style evolution: see her best looks

...
Very chic! Scarlett Johansson’s style evolution: see her best looks
Very chic! Scarlett Johansson’s style evolution: see her best looks

Jennifer Lopez turns photographer for Maluma's perfect pic!
Jennifer Lopez turns photographer for Maluma's perfect pic!
Scarlett Johansson look Stella McCartney dress Golden Globes 2004
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson look Stella McCartney dress Golden Globes 2004

Scarlett Johansson has been compared on many occasions with the divas of Hollywood's golden era. Her talent, the way she moves and talks, and —of course—the way she shines on the red carpet as a modern-age Marilyn Monroe, proves she has earned the title of fashion icon on her own merits.

Throughout the course of her prolific career, which started more than two decades ago, the versatile actress has worn memorable outfits that combine femininity and sex appeal with modern, contemporary touches. We take a walk down to memory lane to compile Scarlett's best red carpet looks over the years. 

 

Classic diva

In 2004, Scarlett was twice-nominated for her roles in Lost in Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring. To celebrate her success in style, she attended the Golden Globes ceremony with this incredible champagne-tone design by Stella McCartney with a flowing bottom and a bustier-style top.

 

Scarlett Johansson look Valentino red carpet Golden Globes 2006
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson look Valentino red carpet Golden Globes 2006

Bombshell in scarlet red

Two years later, she was completely mesmerising in this memorable red dress by Valentino. In the designer's signature red, this gown highlighted her hourglass figure to the max without compromising its timeless elegance.

 

Scarlett Johansson style mini dress Stella McCartney Met Gala 2007
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson style mini dress Stella McCartney Met Gala 2007

Short and chic

For the 2007 Met Gala, the actress closely stuck to the theme of the event—that paid homage to the legendary fashion master Paul Poiret—with this strapless Stella McCartney mini dress combined with a tuxedo jacket that gave the whole outfit an unmistakable French accent.

Scarlet Johansson red carpet style Elie Saab Tony Awards
© Getty Images

Scarlet Johansson red carpet style Elie Saab Tony Awards

Elegant and vibrant in green

For the 2010 Tony Awards, the Marriage Story star chose this spectacular mermaid-style Elie Saab design with a symmetrical neckline. Simply gorgeous. 

Scarlett Johansson red carept looks Oscars 2011 lace dress Dolce Gabbana
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson red carept looks Oscars 2011 lace dress Dolce Gabbana

A red carpet in lace

In 2011, the Avengers actress wore this original, intense purple Dolce & Gabbana gown that also showcased the most delicate lacework. The occasion? The Oscars.

 

Scarlett Johansson style print dress red carpet Avengers 2012
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson style print dress red carpet Avengers 2012

Ultra-feminine prints

Scarlett passed—with flying colors—the style test on the Avengers premiere's red carpet. In 2012 she wore this Prada outfit, shaped with floral embroidery with a peplum-style top in navy, black and red. She completely pulled the risky combination off. 

Scarlett Johansson red carpet looks Oscars 2015
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson red carpet looks Oscars 2015

Monochromatic Scarlett

One of the actress’ signature choices is opting for the most sophisticated outfits in just one color. That’s what she did at the 2015 Oscars Ceremony, when she grabbed everyone's attention with this emerald-green dress by Atelier Versace, Matching the stunning gown, a beautiful Swarovski statement necklace.

Scarlett Johannson red carpet looks white dress Emmys 2018
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johannson red carpet looks white dress Emmys 2018

Glam Guest in white

When she arrived at the 2018 Emmys—locking arms with her boyfriend Colin Jost—in this custom Balmain gown, our jaws dropped. With a modern neckline, side slit on the skirt and dotted in white sequins, she was picture perfect.

Scarlett Johannson red carpet style chainmail dress Versace Avengers
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johannson red carpet style chainmail dress Versace Avengers

Heavy Metal

Another of Scarlett's best red carpet dresses is this one she wore for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles, Again, she chose a fabulous custom Atelier Versace. This silver chainmail dress, with a super sexy strapless top, was combined with a metallic clutch and strappy sandals.

Scarlett Johansson red carpet looks Venice Film Festival
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson red carpet looks Venice Film Festival

Goddess in Venice

Impressive. We just need one word to describe this incredible dress the actress strutted along the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. She was the epitome of a true movie star in this Celine gown. In vibrant red, it was a sequined gown with an exquisite gathered bodice that made her shine like the biggest star in the sky,

Scarlett Johansson redefines the traditional standards and although it might not be much given the excesses, each one of her gowns is worthy of admiration. Without a doubt, she is a ten on the red carpet.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

