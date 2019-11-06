Very chic! Scarlett Johansson’s style evolution: see her best looks

Scarlett Johansson has been compared on many occasions with the divas of Hollywood's golden era. Her talent, the way she moves and talks, and —of course—the way she shines on the red carpet as a modern-age Marilyn Monroe, proves she has earned the title of fashion icon on her own merits.
Throughout the course of her prolific career, which started more than two decades ago, the versatile actress has worn memorable outfits that combine femininity and sex appeal with modern, contemporary touches. We take a walk down to memory lane to compile Scarlett's best red carpet looks over the years.
Classic diva
In 2004, Scarlett was twice-nominated for her roles in Lost in Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring. To celebrate her success in style, she attended the Golden Globes ceremony with this incredible champagne-tone design by Stella McCartney with a flowing bottom and a bustier-style top.