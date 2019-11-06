View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Animal print handbags will bring out your wild side this fall

Animal print handbags will bring out your wild side this fall
Animal print handbags will bring out your wild side this fall

Animal print handbags will bring out your wild side this fall
Animal print handbags will bring out your wild side this fall
Crossbody tiger print handbag by Michael Kors
© Getty Images

Crossbody tiger print handbag by Michael Kors

Although no newcomer to the fashion jungle, animal print is definitely hot right now. This season, you'll find these prints not just on outfits but also accessories like handbags.  

This trend could be seen on the Fall/Winter runways and in the Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, where the biggest names in the business let their creativity run wild. These animal prints set to become the must-haves that will complete your looks this season, so take note!

 

Tiger print

The tiger print has been called one of this year's coolest. New Yorker Michael Kors combined those beautiful feline stripes with another handbag trend: the retro-style crossbody bags.

Tiger print bag by Mango
© Mango

Tiger print bag by Mango

Sexy stripes 

Another crossbody, the Animal Print Leather Bag is made of leather, with a small, rectangular shape, adjustable straps and magnetic clasp on the flap. Mango ($119.99).

Zebra print bag by Sacai
© Getty Images

Zebra print bag by Sacai

Back-to-basics zebra print 

This print has appeared in multiple designs in bright colors and with extravagant detailing. Now, though, zebra print bags return to their natural state of black and white, as seen in the winter collection from Japanese label Sacai.

Zebra print heart-shaped bag by River Island
© River Island

Zebra print heart-shaped bag by River Island

We heart zebras

If you're after a cool accessory that sets you apart from the herd, check out the faux leather and suede White Zebra Print Heart Shaped Bag's sexy stripes, with zipper and a gold chain strap. River Island ($68).

Leopard print bag by Kate Spade
© Getty Images

Leopard print bag by Kate Spade

Colorful leopard prints 

Leopard print continues to be king of the jungle this season. To give it a little more style, designer Kate Spade flooded her runway with leopard print creations in fun, vibrant shades combined with matching outfits and bags.

Winter is going to be lit up with bright colors and trendy patterns, and it'll be a big hit!

 

Leopard print bag by Vince Camuto
© Vince Camuto

Leopard print bag by Vince Camuto

Spots en rose​

Dare to wear this colorful leopard print with the Ring-Handle Crossbody Bag2 in leather with magnetic interior clasp, removable strap and acrylic ring handles so you can wear any way you like. Vince Camuto ($188).

Snake print bag by Zimmermann
© Getty Images

Snake print bag by Zimmermann

Sexy snakeskin

Snakeskin wasn't missing from the runaways either, with prints ranging from intense neons to the earthy tones more typical of these reptiles. Australian label Zimmermann included these bags in their shows, and they've already been spotted on the streets.

Animal Print Half Moon Tote Bag by Marks and Spencer
© Marks and Spencer

Animal Print Half Moon Tote Bag by Marks and Spencer

Boa bag​

A similar piece, but larger and crescent-shaped, is the Animal Print Half Moon Tote Bag made from textured vegan fabric. Get it at Marks and Spencer ($60).

Zazzieclutch Multi Safari Calf Hair by Moda in Pelle
© Moda in Pelle

Zazzieclutch Multi Safari Calf Hair by Moda in Pelle

Take your wild side out on the town!

Can't decide on just one print? The Zazzieclutch Multi Safari Calf Hair combines different animal prints in a glamorous clutch bag with detachable chain strap that you can use both day and night. Moda in Pelle ($61.68).

