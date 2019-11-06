Animal print handbags will bring out your wild side this fall

Although no newcomer to the fashion jungle, animal print is definitely hot right now. This season, you'll find these prints not just on outfits but also accessories like handbags.
This trend could be seen on the Fall/Winter runways and in the Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, where the biggest names in the business let their creativity run wild. These animal prints set to become the must-haves that will complete your looks this season, so take note!
RELATED: Size matters! The accessory that will rule this fall-winter season
Tiger print
The tiger print has been called one of this year's coolest. New Yorker Michael Kors combined those beautiful feline stripes with another handbag trend: the retro-style crossbody bags.