MTV EMAs: See how the stars wowed on the red carpet

MTV EMAs: See how the stars wowed on the red carpet
MTV EMAs: See how the stars wowed on the red carpet

The MTV Europe Music Awards a.k.a EMAs honored some of America’s top musical talent in Seville, Spain, including Shawn Mendes who won Best ArtistBillie Eilish, who took home the Best Song and Best New Artist awards and Halsey who was a winner under the Best Pop category. 

As expected when it comes to these kinds of star-studded events, celebrities dressed to impress with several memorable get-ups. The night’s host, Becky G, was one of the most standout celebs wearing a fiery red number from the new Giambattista Valli x HM collection, out November 7. 

Scroll through the gallery to see how more celebs brought their fashion A-game for the special evening.

Paz Vega

The Spanish actress slipped into a feminine black dotted mini dress and added an edgy twist with a pair of sexy thigh-high boots.

Nicole Scherzinger

The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked holiday-ready in a glitzy sequined mini dress.

Rebecca King and Terry Crews

The always-fashionable couple coordinated in black and white ensembles. However, they each brought a pop of color with Terry opting for yellow shoes and, meanwhile Rebecca showed off pink hair.

Doutzen Kroes

The supermodel looked fierce on the red carpet in a black studded jumpsuit and barely-there stilettos.

Akon

The artist brought style to the evening in a red and white combo featuring a sleek, satin blazer.

Becky G

The night’s host took after Sofia Carson and Kendall Jenner’s fashionable ways and opted for a fiery tulle number from the much-anticipated Giambattista Valli x H&M collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

The love birds were one stylish color-block couple with the soccer star clad in a bold red suit and his leading lady in an utterly flattering form-fitting gown.

Dua Lipa

The superstar proved black is always an excellent choice with a sleek, monochrome look.

Halsey

The singer stunned in a multi-printed dress by Peter Pilotto teamed with strappy heels from Jimmy Choo.

