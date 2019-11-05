View 10 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

It's in the jeans: 10 modern ways to wear head-to-toe denim

It's in the jeans: 10 modern ways to wear head-to-toe denim
It's in the jeans: 10 modern ways to wear head-to-toe denim

Lemaire denim jumpsuit - shirt
© Getty Images

Lemaire denim jumpsuit - shirt

Denim is as functional as it is versatile, a regular on the fashion scene since it emerged as cool kids' wardrobe staple in the 1950s. And this winter, double the denim means double the style! The jeans combinations that have taken over in dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and jeans, are making a statement in various super chic ways.

At Fashion Week, the top fashion houses have put forward their own interpretations of this former utilitarian workmen's' fabric, with chic tailoring and unexpected combos on the catwalk. And they're the perfect looks for winter, making sure we keep warm and practical, even while we're hitting the hallways at work and school like we're on a runway ourselves! Scroll through 10 great new ways to wear denim on denim looks...

Button-down shirt + cuffed straight-leg jeans

This look from Lemaire is retrained but stylish and perfect for everyday wear: a long-sleeved button-down contrast-stitch denim shirt and straight-leg indigo jeans are what you'll need. Make sure to cuff your loose-fit jeans at the cuffs.

Marques Almeida jeans
© Getty Images

Marques Almeida jeans

Raw hem jacket and + cropped flares

Marques Almeida showed another jeans-on-jeans look we love: a relaxed denim jacket with raw him and cropped flared jeans with split detail. The perfect shoe look? Gold cowboy boots, of course.

Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya denim suit
© Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya denim suit

Denim blazer + wide-leg jeans 

Zendaya's capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger was filled with vintage vibes – like this denim blazer teamed with wide-leg jeans. The suited-up look is sophisticated but down-to-earth when teamed with a striped top and brown leather boots. 

 

Calvin Lui cropped blazer
© Getty Images

Calvin Lui cropped blazer

Cropped blazer + studded jeans

This Calvin Lui ensemble got our attention for it's cropped blazer, a younger, more daring alternative to your standard jacket. The designer paired the blazer with some very sexy studded jeans that come complete with garter belt. 

United Colours Of Benetton denim trench
© Getty Images

United Colours Of Benetton denim trench

Trench coat + leggings

United Colors Of Benetton is also betting on denim-on-denim, going for a literal head-to-toe look. A two-tone bucket hat starts out the outfit, which is completed with a double-breasted denim trench coat and leggings. 

Chloé sleeveless denim jacket
© Getty Images

Chloé sleeveless denim jacket

Sleeveless denim jacket + pocket jeans

Vest looks are very much in style this season, and the look has been interpreted in denim, too. Here on the Chloé catwalk is a sleeveless denim jacket worn with high-waisted jeans with statement pockets.

Dior denim skirt and blouse
© Getty Images

Dior denim skirt and blouse

Denim blouse + pleated denim skirt

Denim has even arrived at Dior, dahling! And of course, the French fashion house stayed faithful to its ladylike aesthetic. An embroidered blouse is paired with a pleated mini skirt – who knew jeans pieces could be romantic? 

Yara Shahidi denim on denim
© Getty Images

Yara Shahidi denim on denim

Cropped jacket + denim culottes

Yara Shahidi's style is always on point, and she showed us how to rock the perfect denim on denim street style look. A zippered jacket and cropped wide-leg culottes, worn with nude heels, is a simple but oh-so-chic combination. 

Bella Hadid all denim look
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid all denim look

Oversized jeans jacket + denim bustier

Bella Hadid demonstrated that fashion contrasts are a sure-fire way to make a statement even when it's head-to-toe denim. Here she juxtaposes the informality of laced-up boots with a bustier, and that figure-hugging lingerie-inspired piece then contrasts with the oversized boyfriend jeans jacket. 

Logan Browning denim color block
© Getty Images

Logan Browning denim color block

Color block + patchwork

Patchwork styles are very much on trend this season, and the technique adapts perfectly to denim on denim styles. Logan Browning showed how it is done, wearing a cool color block denim look – a cropped jacket and high-waisted pants – to Netflix's The Perfection premiere. 

