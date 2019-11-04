View 9 pics | Fashion
Emulate Eva Longoria's fall-winter style: elegance with retro vibes

Emulate Eva Longoria's fall-winter style: elegance with retro vibes
Emulate Eva Longoria's fall-winter style: elegance with retro vibes

Emulate Eva Longoria's fall-winter style: elegance with retro vibes
Emulate Eva Longoria's fall-winter style: elegance with retro vibes
Eva Longoria sports autumn fashion trends with a plaid dress
Eva Longoria sports autumn fashion trends with a plaid dress

For this fall-winter season, fashion revisits some classics. Plaid print, preferably window or XL plaid type, as well as thick fabrics are examples that appear again among fashion trends. Celebs like Eva Longoria have taken note of this by choosing outfits that combine elegance, simplicity and a clear retro touch . One such outfit is the one she wore at the Dora and The Lost City of Gold press conference.

 

Faithful to her own style, the actress piques our interest in these garments. Want to replicate this ultra feminine look? See below!

 

Jax Blazer by Heartloom
Jax Blazer by Heartloom

Structured blazers

Shoulders are the focal point of the Hollywood producer's outfit, a key point that you shouldn't ignore if you are petite like her. The two-tone Jax Blazer by Heartloom, with marked shoulder pads, is ideal for mid season (Revolve, $150).

Carpinteria Checked Shirt by Vince
Carpinteria Checked Shirt by Vince

Ethereal in fall-winter

From a fashion point of view, with a piece like the Carpinteria Checked Shirt by Vince you'll always look picture-perfect, whether you combine it with a midi skirt in a solid color, flared jeans or high-waisted pants (Net-a-Porter, $325).

Maxima Checked Stretch Wool and Cotton Pantsand the Danita Double Breasted Blazer
Maxima Checked Stretch Wool and Cotton Pantsand the Danita Double Breasted Blazer

Power suit

Inspired by Santi Baston's mother, we propose a suit like the Maxima Checked Stretch Wool and Cotton Pants and the Danita Double Breasted Blazer by Akris, with the everlasting black and white plaid print (Net-a-Porter, $995).

Violet Checkered Sweater by Line & Dot
Violet Checkered Sweater by Line & Dot

Rigorous neck

When seasons change, there's nothing better than tall necks, such as mock, chimney or swan neck. Wouldn't you agree? Take a look at the Violet Checkered Sweater by Line & Dot in ribbed fabric with a checkered maxi pattern (Shopbop, $97).

Floyd Sweater Dress by LPA
Floyd Sweater Dress by LPA

A knitted dress

Another piece that you could add to your wardrobe is the Floyd Sweater Dress by LPA, which mixes two types of fabrics: the rib knit at the cuffs and neck, and the plain knit in the rest of the garment. Try it with leggings. (Revolve, $178).

Plaid Belted Topstich Skirt by 3.1 Phillip Lim
Plaid Belted Topstich Skirt by 3.1 Phillip Lim

Retro-chic like Eva!         

Although the Mexican-born star's outfit is almost all monochromatic, fashion trends expand the palette this season. The Plaid Belted Topstich Skirt by 3.1 Phillip Lim maintains the midi length and the straight fall, echoing past decades (Shopbop, $550).

 

Balloon Sleeved Blouse by Zara
Balloon Sleeved Blouse by Zara

Voluminous Sleeves

It's all about proportions, especially when you play with different volumes within the same look. The Balloon Sleeved Blouse by Zara ($39.90) is another alternative to combine multiple basic pieces for day or night. Use minimal accessories to keep it simple.

Eva Longoria keeps her refined, neutral and feminine style
Eva Longoria keeps her refined, neutral and feminine style

A winner look

Eva Longoria always looks sophisticated wherever she goes. Part of this is knowing exactly what suits her and what clothes to avoid to show off her timeless style while continuing to follow the latest fashion trends. The proof? This fall-winter outfit.

