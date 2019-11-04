View 6 pics | Fashion

Alessandra de Osma's best wedding guest looks

Alessandra de Osma's best wedding guest looks
Alessandra de Osma's best wedding guest looks

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at the wedding of Price Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg
© Getty Images

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at the wedding of Price Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg

 

Alessandra de Osma has an indisputable elegance which has earned her a place on most royal watchers ‘best-dressed’ lists. This is most in evidence when Alessandra heads to a wedding – never failing to stand out  though not to the point of stealing the bride's limelight!

 

Check out the gallery below of her most recent wedding outfits

 

The subtle purple protagonist

Sassa de Osma, as she is also known, looked stunning at the wedding of Jean-Christophe Napoleón and Contess Olympia zu und von Arco-Zinnerberg, where she wore an Andrew Gn floral print midi dress ($3,080 at Net-a-Porter) featuring bishop sleeves and a teardrop neckline.

But if anything distinguishes the wife of Christian of Hanover, it's her choice of accessories. On this occasion, her heels by the Spanish brand Mascaró, her clutch, and the headpiece that added the finishing touch to her winning outfit, all stood out with their vibrant color.

Celebrity sightings during the Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo wedding
© Getty Images

Celebrity sightings during the Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo wedding

In glamorous gold 

For the wedding of Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, Alessandra de Osma's choice of outfit transported us  back to Hollywood's glamorous Golden Age: a glittering, long flowing dress featuring a V-neckline and an accentuated waist that gave form to this sensual, sophisticated look.

Princess Eugenie of York marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank

One of her favorite designers

There is no doubt that the Andrew Gn label is one of her favorites. In fact, the dress she wore to the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank was one of his. It was the ideal look for this royal wedding, where, once again, Alessandra's choice of accessories perfectly complemented her overall look.

Alessandra de Osma in a gingham print dress, with Christian of Hanover
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma in a gingham print dress, with Christian of Hanover

Gingham print in the latest "shirt-style" fashion

Alessandra de Osma is also a fan of affordable brands such as Zara and Uterqüe, the latter being the brand of the dress she wore to the wedding of María Vega-Penichet and Fernando Ramos de Lucas. She paired the gingham print shirt dress ($144) with a maxi headband, an accessory that brings personality to any outfit. Kate Middleton is a big fan of the fun headwear too.

Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at the wedding of Prince Ferdinand of Leiningen and Princess Viktoria Luise von Preussen
© GTRES Online

Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma at the wedding of Prince Ferdinand of Leiningen and Princess Viktoria Luise von Preussen

Texture as the protagonist

The 31-year-old Princess is not afraid to let color and texture take center stage, like with this elegant puff-sleeve dress featuring an asymmetrical draped neckline, where the ornate pattern of the jacquard print really pops, bringing a sumptuous feel to the piece.

Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma
© Getty Images

Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma

The Princess of Color

Flowers are a common theme in Alessandra de Osma’s closet, and one of her most striking pieces was her dress of choice for the wedding of her brother-in-law, Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva: an eye-catching fuchsia midi dress featuring multi-colored embroidery by Termperley London accompanied by a pair of high heels by Altuzarraalso a favorite of Meghan Markle's – in the same tone.

