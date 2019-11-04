Alessandra de Osma's best wedding guest looks

Alessandra de Osma has an indisputable elegance which has earned her a place on most royal watchers ‘best-dressed’ lists. This is most in evidence when Alessandra heads to a wedding – never failing to stand out – though not to the point of stealing the bride's limelight!
Check out the gallery below of her most recent wedding outfits
The subtle purple protagonist
Sassa de Osma, as she is also known, looked stunning at the wedding of Jean-Christophe Napoleón and Contess Olympia zu und von Arco-Zinnerberg, where she wore an Andrew Gn floral print midi dress ($3,080 at Net-a-Porter) featuring bishop sleeves and a teardrop neckline.
But if anything distinguishes the wife of Christian of Hanover, it's her choice of accessories. On this occasion, her heels by the Spanish brand Mascaró, her clutch, and the headpiece that added the finishing touch to her winning outfit, all stood out with their vibrant color.