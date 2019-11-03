We're obsessed with these pics of Salma Hayek and more A-listers mingling at LACMA

View 10 pics | Fashion

Ricky Martin and Salma Hayek
© Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Salma Hayek

Latin icons came out in full force for the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, November 2, honoring Mexican film director Alfonso Cuarón. The ninth annual event, which was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow and presented by Gucci, also honored artist Betye Saar. And since art was at the forefront of the evening, celebrity attendees like Salma Hayek and Zoe Saldana flexed their artsy flare for fashion in stunning ensembles. Scroll through to see all the best moments from this L.A. bash, style-wise and beyond!

 

Smiles for miles

​Ricky Martin and Salma Hayek flashed shimmering smiles at the LACMA gala, each in their respective radiant Gucci glam. The longtime buddies were caught up in a fun conversation that we wish we were a part of.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Gucci-Queen Salma attended with her entrepreneur love Francois-Henri Pinault, the pair looking picture perfect in formal attire.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
© Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Daddy’s night out!

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin was on his own date night with husband Jwan Yosef. The 47-year-old singer and the 35-year-old artist took a night off from dad duty and sweetly matched in navy Gucci suits for the swanky affair. They had only just recently announced the birth of their fourth child, son Renn.

Zoe Saldana and Salma Hayek
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and Salma Hayek

Social Salma

Salma was a social butterfly during the evening, chatting with all kinds of stars. Seen here: her and the ever-stunning Zoë Saldaña caught up near the famous “Urban Light” installation.

John Legend LACMA
© Getty Images

John Legend LACMA

Legendary arrival

John Legend flew solo at the event, looking his usual dapper self in a velvet burgundy suit by Gucci.

Sienna Miller style
© Getty Images

Sienna Miller style

Sparkling Sienna

Another stylish appearance came from Sienna Miller who opted for a sparkling Gucci gown, accented by colorful accessories.

Cynthia Erivo style
© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo style

Pretty in purple​

I’m here! Cynthia Erivo donned a deliciously chic Gucci gown for the upscale event.

Brie Larson style
© Getty Images

Brie Larson style

Work of art

Oscar-winner Brie Larson was like a living work of art as she modishly posed beside the light exhibition in a Gucci dream confection. 

Celebrity red carpet style
© Getty Images

Celebrity red carpet style

Sikly sisters

Camila Morrone and Lucila Solá were stunning silk stars at the 2019 gala. Leonardo DiCaprio’s model-girlfriend accessorized with a simple diamond necklace, while Lucila, who has been linked to dating Al Pacino, let her shiny dress do all the talking.

 

Naomi Campbell and Yara Shahidi style
© Getty Images

Naomi Campbell and Yara Shahidi style

Metallic mammas​

Gorgeous pair Naomi Campbell and Yara Shahidi brought the metallic trend to LACMA. The supermodel gave us Jessica Rabbit vibes in a red Versace va-va-voom number, while the Freeform star channeled a swirling seashell in her yellow dress.

