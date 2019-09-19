View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

The trendiest trench coats you need in your wardrobe this fall

...
The trendiest trench coats you need in your wardrobe this fall
You're reading

The trendiest trench coats you need in your wardrobe this fall

1/9
Demi Lovato returns to spotlight with inspiring interview alongside Sofia Carson
Next

Demi Lovato returns to spotlight with inspiring interview alongside Sofia Carson
Model wearing trench coat in street
© Getty Images

Model wearing trench coat in street

What's this fall's must-have clothing item? A trench coat! Unlike a jacket or coat, it's light and doesn't dominate your outfit, making it perfect for this season. It does, however, do a great job of keeping the cold out. 

A trench coat not only keeps you covered up, it's also elegant and goes perfectly with almost any look. Before you reach for one hanging in your closet, or head to the nearest store to buy a new one, you should figure out which trench coat is right for you.

Model wearing a checked trench coat
© Getty Images

Model wearing a checked trench coat

First, let's look back at how the trench coat became a historical and fashion icon. During World War I, they were a favorite with aristocratic, powerful men of the era. Then, after the end of World War II, Hollywood's most iconic actresses adopted them.

The classic style with uniform colors gradually became popular. This season, however, the new trend is for checks on the outside, transforming them into a statement piece, as seen on catwalks. Look out for them hitting the streets soon. So, what is the trench coat for you?

Glen Plaid Open-Front Coat by Forever 21
© Forever 21

Glen Plaid Open-Front Coat by Forever 21

Keep a low profile

The Glen Plaid Open-Front Coat retains the traditional essence of the trench coat thanks to the shade, longline silhouette, side pockets, and removable belt, for when you want to accentuate your waist. Forever 21 ($‌69).

Gangster Check Woven Coat by Claudie Pierlot
© Selfridges

Gangster Check Woven Coat by Claudie Pierlot

Most wanted 

Inspired by iconic movie mobsters, the Gangster Check Woven Coat by Claudie Pierlot will give you that mysterious yet sophisticated vibe. Tie the belt around your waist to show off your figure. Selfridges ($290).

Grey Check Belted Trench Coat by River Island
© River Island

Grey Check Belted Trench Coat by River Island

Ready for anything 

Whether you're headed to work or off for a night on the town, make sure you've got your Grey Check Belted Trench Coat. The sleeves are a bit shorter than the average trench coat, which makes it feel lighter and easier to wear. River Island ($60).

Check Tab Oversized Coat by Asos
© Asos

Check Tab Oversized Coat by Asos

Larger than life 

Oversized pieces are in vogue this season. One example is this Check Tab Oversized Coat with pockets; a classic design but with a jazzy checkered print. Asos ($54).

RELATED: What's the ideal neckline to help you achieve the best push-up effect?

You Are My Mission Trench Coat - Red/Black by Fashion Nova
© Fashion Nova

You Are My Mission Trench Coat - Red/Black by Fashion Nova

An old friend 

Red and black check print is a classic in any wardrobe, so why not a trench coat?You Are My Mission Trench Coat - Red/Black. Fashion Nova ($49.99).

RELATED: Recreate Margot Robbie's relaxed and vintage look

Timpson Pleated-Back Patchwork Trench Coat by Alice + Olivia
© Neiman Marcus

Timpson Pleated-Back Patchwork Trench Coat by Alice + Olivia

Broken lines 

Add character to your look with the Timpson Pleated-Back Patchwork Trench Coat by Alice + Olivia.  This trench coat has a varied check-and-line pattern throughout. Neiman Marcus ($895).

Check Panel Trench Coat by Boohoo
© Boohoo

Check Panel Trench Coat by Boohoo

100% original

The double-breasted Check Panel Trench Coat will steal the scene with its original panel design featuring belt and mini straps in the sleeves. Wear this coat and you'll stand out in any lineup. Boohoo ($28).

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries