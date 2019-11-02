View 10 pics | Fashion
These 10 red carpet looks made Angelina Jolie a fashion icon

These 10 red carpet looks made Angelina Jolie a fashion icon
These 10 red carpet looks made Angelina Jolie a fashion icon

Angelina Jolie at the 1999 Golden Globes wearing dress by Randolph Duke
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie at the 1999 Golden Globes wearing dress by Randolph Duke

Angelina Jolie is a modern Hollywood icon. In addition to her exotic beauty and raw talent that has won her an array of awards as both an actress and director, she's captivated us for over 20 years with her unique style. From her early days on the red carpet, rocking Gothic ensembles, to her sophisticated dress choices of today, this member of Hollywood royalty has left us breathless on more than one occasion. We've put together a retrospective of her style, always evolving, always on trend.  Are you ready?

 

'Hello, Miss Jolie!'

Angie arrived at the 1999 Golden Globes with her brother sheathed in a tight Randolph Duke gown covered in silver crystals. It was perfect for when she took to the stage to collect her award for the Gia miniseries.

Angelina Jolie wears a dress by Marc Bower at the 2004 Oscars
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie wears a dress by Marc Bower at the 2004 Oscars

Radiant on the red carpet 

Top stylists recommend taking a risk with white when you really want to shine. And that's exactly what Jolie did at the 2004 Oscars with this design by Marc Bower, which she complemented with a diamond chain necklace.

 

Angelina Jolie wears black leather dress for the Mr. And Mrs. Smith premiere
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie wears black leather dress for the Mr. And Mrs. Smith premiere

'Femme-fatale'

For the Mr. And Mrs. Smith premiere, the film on which she and Brad Pitt hooked up, Angelina chose one of her most memorable dresses: a mermaid silhouette in black leather with vertiginous neckline by Versace. The epitome of sexy

Angelina Jolie dazzled with this yellow dress by Versace in Cannes 2007
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie dazzled with this yellow dress by Versace in Cannes 2007

Daring in color

Yellow is supposed to be difficult to wear, but Angelina looked totally fabulous in this subtly draped canary yellow gown by Versace. The occasion? The 2007 Cannes Film Festival. 

Angelina Jolie wears green Versace dress
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie wears green Versace dress

Shape shifter 

The actress' style has constantly evolved. One of the most glamorous examples is this dress by Atelier Versace that she wore to the 2011 Golden Globes. The exaggerated shoulder pads, intense emerald green color and skirt that falls almost straight down were a big hit.

Angelina Jolie sets new fashion trends with Versace gown in 2012
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie sets new fashion trends with Versace gown in 2012

It's the little details 

In 2012, Angelina showed off her magnificent figure —as always— in a sculpted design by Atelier Versace that combined white and scarlet. However, it was the lapel that matched her handbag and lipstick that set a trend that night.

Angelina with the iconic black velvet 'leg dress' by Versace
© Getty Images

Angelina with the iconic black velvet 'leg dress' by Versace

The dress that made history 

This couture gown by Atelier Versace went down in history as 'the leg dress' and merits honorable mention as one of her best. Made of black velvet with a deep split revealing the right leg, it caused such a frenzy that it's still talked about to this day.  

Angelina Jolie wears dusky organza Marchesa dress as Cannes
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie wears dusky organza Marchesa dress as Cannes

Always elegant

Another moment that raised her status to style leader was this exquisite gown by Marchesa. In dusky tones, its layered organza gave it an ethereal vibe, making Angelina dazzled at the Palais de Cannes.

Angelina Jolie wears black gown at Maleficent premiere
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie wears black gown at Maleficent premiere

Bet on black 

Angelina has gone for black on more than one occasion and can wear it like no one else. Witness this Versace gown she wore to the Maleficent premiere in 2014. With sculpted lines and double skirt, the dress was a hit, doing justice to her character in the movie.

 

Angie wears sophisticated metallic dress
© Getty Images

Angie wears sophisticated metallic dress

Chic to the max 

Recent years have seen celebs opting for refined aesthetics, with dresses featuring detailing like feathers, beading. Or going minimalist, like this metallic gown from Atelier Versace, her favorite designer, harking back to Hollywood's golden ages.

 

