These are the trench coats you´ll need this season

Rain, thunder, and even lightning. You will have to fight the bad weather in the winter days and what better way to do it than with a warm, waterproof and stylish coat. Fashion designers have worked really hard this season to provide a wider selection for you to choose, but there was a clear winner on the runways. The trench coat, a classic created by Thomas Burberry to protect British soldiers from inclement weather in the trenches of World War I, has been revamped and this season, is the designers´ favourite coat.
For the 2019/2020 fall-winter season, wide shoulders come back, accentuated by lapel flaps reminiscent of the styles in the 80s. Take a look at some of the designs that stood out on the runways, we have selected the top coats for women so that you get some inspiration and include them in your closet.
Trench coats, the star on the runways
Gucci was one of the designers, among many others, showing this classic. The grey trench coat we seen on the picture gives the design an unexpected detail, decorating the piece with lines that bring the grey to life and emphasize the silhouette at the shoulders.