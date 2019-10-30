View 10 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

These are the trench coats you´ll need this season

...
These are the trench coats you´ll need this season
You're reading

These are the trench coats you´ll need this season

1/10
Demi Lovato's ‘Bachelorette’ romance has 'fizzled out'
Next

Demi Lovato's ‘Bachelorette’ romance has 'fizzled out'
Gucci Trench coat
© Getty Images

Gucci Trench coat

Rain, thunder, and even lightning. You will have to fight the bad weather in the winter days and what better way to do it than with a warm, waterproof and stylish coat. Fashion designers have worked really hard this season to provide a wider selection for you to choose, but there was a clear winner on the runways. The trench coat, a classic created by Thomas Burberry to protect British soldiers from inclement weather in the trenches of World War I, has been revamped and this season, is the designers´ favourite coat. 

 

For the 2019/2020 fall-winter season, wide shoulders come back, accentuated by lapel flaps reminiscent of the styles in the 80s. Take a look at some of the designs that stood out on the runways, we have selected the top coats for women so that you get some inspiration and include them in your closet. 

 

Trench coats, the star on the runways

Gucci was one of the designers, among many others, showing this classic. The grey trench coat we seen on the picture gives the design an unexpected detail, decorating the piece with lines that bring the grey to life and emphasize the silhouette at the shoulders.

Kate Middleton blue trench coat
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton blue trench coat

Kate Middleton sets the trend

Kate Middleton was ahead of the trend when she wore this coat with a detachable cape that, again, put all the attention on her shoulders. During an official visit to Northern Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this sky blue piece from Mulberry that made her look refreshingly elegant.

 

RELATED: Suitpants are trending and Emily Blunt shows you how to wear them

H&M trench coat
© H&M

H&M trench coat

A classic design for the modern times

The shoulder flap that traditionally was placed on the trench coat's right side, known as a gun flap or storm flap, comes from the original design that allowed the waterproof garment to be staggered with an opening to let air in. This detail was preserved in modern designs like this one from H&M in faux suede with its attractive structural character. H&M ($59.99).

Agnona waterproof coat
© Getty Images

Agnona waterproof coat

Trench coat in leather? Yes please

This Agnona trench coat's refined lines and precise cuts make the sumptuous material the real star, offering a look that if not minimalist, is simply elegant.

Zara trench coat
© Zara

Zara trench coat

A gabardine with an asymmetrical touch

Zara’s design maintains the classic elements of the trench coat, including the accented shoulder pieces that were originally used to display epaulettes, giving it a more contemporary touch with its more relaxed fit and the asymmetrical placement of the pockets. Zara ($149).

Isabel Marant trench coat
© Getty Images

Isabel Marant trench coat

80s vibes: retro also applies to trench coats

The collection from Isabel Marant for the fall-winter season has clear connections to 80s style. This trench coat is no exception, since it reflects the period's preference for very wide silhouettes, in addition to having accented shoulders with the flap pieces.

Sacai trench coat
© Getty Images

Sacai trench coat

Deconstruction of a waterproof classic

You can use the fastenings on this trench coat from Sacai to change the figure of the silhouette and give it a bright metallic accent and protect from the rain in style. 

Halogen trench coat
© Nordstrom

Halogen trench coat

The gabardine, a winner for the rainy season

With a very interesting price tag, this cute trench coat by Halogen repels the rain while stylizing your silhouette. Inspired in the classic design in beige, and with a shorter lenght it will give a more casual vibe to your looks. Nordstrom ($59.99).

Lavin trench style coat
© Getty Images

Lavin trench style coat

Contrasts of color and textures

More of a duster coat than a gabardine, what’s clear is that this piece from Lanvin also accents the shoulders with a removable piece that contrasts in color and texture from the rest of the coat.

 

RELATED: From office to party: jumpsuits you can wear day and night

Off-White trench coat
© Revolve

Off-White trench coat

When the trench coat met the windbreaker

The piece from Off-White is a fusion between a trench coat and the more sporty windbreaker in a design made with lightweight nylon that includes a puffer-style vest, protecting you from the cold. Revolve ($667).

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries