...
Steal Meghan Markle's style with these 8 perfect denim dresses
Meghan Markle wearing a denim dress
© Getty Images

Can there be a more versatile item of clothing than one in denim? Probably not; that's why this fabric is always a great choice, especially for informal occasions that call for practicality, functionality and total comfort. A case in point - Meghan Markle's choice for a special trip to New York to see her BFF Serena Williams play in the US Open final.

The Duchess of Sussex went for a demin shirt dress, which sold out within a few hours of her wearing it in public before becoming available again from the J.Crew online store for $118. Megan wore a light gray sweater-blazer over her shoulders - also from the brand she often favors.

A laid-back look

This midi version hugs the waist and features long sleeves -which she wore rolled up to the elbow. To get Megan's laid-back look, check out these perfect fall pieces:

Denim maxi dress by Grlfrnd
© Revolve

Denim maxi dress by Grlfrnd

Light and dark

For days when the temperature starts to drop, choose a longer dress like the Sessile by Grlfrnd. Wear unbuttoned with animal print embossed boots for a fierce look. Revolve ($298).

Denim dress by Asos
© Asos

Denim dress by Asos

Utility denim with front zipper

Although buttons tend to rule, we've found a denim utility dress that features a front zipper. This looks best when it falls slightly short of the hem to leave a small split, as pictured here. Asos ($25.50).

Denim maxi dress by Mother
© Revolve

Denim maxi dress by Mother

The perfect combination

If you decide to opt for buttons from top to bottom, look for details that set it apart, like the Cover Up model by Mother which looks like a jacket and skirt joined at the waist. Revolve ($425).

Denim ruffled dress by Shein
© Shein

Denim ruffled dress by Shein

Ruffles up top 

Fall fashion trends on the runways feature ruffles on sleeves and necklines. Check out this design featuring them on the collar, neckline, sleeves, and cuffs, worn with an on-trend fanny pack around the waist. Shein ($35).

Denim dress by Reclaimed Vintage
© Asos

Denim dress by Reclaimed Vintage

Puffed sleeves

Grandiose sleeves are back! Welcome them into your closet with a medium-length dress like this one by Reclaimed Vintage, with a sweetheart neckline and a straight cut. Combine with ankle boots or white sneakers. Asos ($64).

Denim maxi dress by Jayden
© 3X1

Denim maxi dress by Jayden

Sustainable fabrics

The Tessa dress is made with mix of tencel, a sustainable ecological fabric. The dress features a sharp neckline and belt with metal hoop. Wear on its own or over pants with the skirt unbuttoned for a bold look. 3X1 ($425).

Denim maxi dress by Silkfred
© Silkfred

Denim maxi dress by Silkfred

Full skirt

If you want to add volume to your lower body, go for a dress with a full skirt. Like Meghan's, this piece features a belt of the same fabric that flatters the waist. SilkFred ($80).

Denim dress by Nasty Gal
© Nasty Gal

Denim dress by Nasty Gal

Short with ankle boots

If you want to rock a shorter dress like the Duchess of Sussex, team it with ankle boots! The Pressin' dress with V-neck also has long sleeves like our other choices, but it's a much paler shade of denim. Nasty Gal ($32).

Meghan Markle wearing a denim dress
© Getty Images

Minimal, elegant accessories

This Duchess rounds off her outfit with earrings by Jennifer Meyer, choker by Mini Mini Jewels, aviator sunglasses by Victoria Beckham, and Matryoshka shoulder bag by Carolina Herrera. In fact, selecting the right accessories is crucial for daywear, or to achieve a discreet but elegant look: stick to minimal, essential accessories and you can't go wrong.

Ready to get Meghan's look this fall?

