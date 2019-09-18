Steal Meghan Markle's style with these 8 perfect denim dresses

View Galleries
-
Meghan Markle's cookbook launch style: all the fashion details
Meghan Markle's minimalist, classically modern style has always been one to watch, even more so now that she's the Duchess of Sussex! On...
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: A look at their similar style
Prince William's wife and the Suits star have more in common than being the partners of Princess Diana's sons! Check out our gallery of Kate and...
-
Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town
Following the first day of their African royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed over to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town early Tuesday where...
-
Proof that Meghan Markle's Smart Set fashion line is inspired by her wardrobe
-
Steal Kate Middleton's style with these floral and fluid fall dresses