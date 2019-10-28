View 9 pics | Fashion
Steal Kate Middleton's style with these floral and fluid fall dresses

Kate Middleton with a midi floral dress by Emilia Wickstead
Kate Middleton with a midi floral dress by Emilia Wickstead

Floral print dresses are a great choice for spring and summer looks. But they shouldn't just be reserved for these times of the year. They are great in the fall too - equally comfortable, stylish and flattering. 

The wrap dress style is great for all body types. Long styles, which reach to the floor have a bohemian touch. We also have the midi, with a length between knee and ankle, which is very versatile for a multitude of occasions.

Designer Emilia Wickstead, is the woman behind the midi version that Kate Middleton wore for her visit to the Back to Nature garden, a space that she helped design at the Royal Horticultural Society in Wisley. The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled with this design, ideal for the occasion and a clear inspiration for these fall days.

Shirt style dress

The pretty frock is dotted with a pink rose print and features a shirt collar, long sleeves, and a cinched waist. Prince William's wife combined this creation with wedge heel espadrilles. If you want to steal her style, check out these options...

Floral dress by CY Boutique

Cinched at the waist

This option by CY Boutique has a print on a gray canvas, buttons from kneckline to hem, and long sleeves that you can also tie at the elbows if the weather allows for it. Add a belt in a contrasting tone and you're ready to rock. Silkfred ($50).

Floral dress by Farfetch

Silk with front pockets

The Rosalinda design by Pinko has an edgier floral print, long sleeves with cuffs, buttons on the front, contrasting trim, drawstring waist, and front pockets, like Kate's dress. Farfetch ($285).

Floralmidi dress by Zaful

A perfect fit and three-quarter sleeves

If you don't want a model with a belt but still want to create a beautiful silhouette, choose a design that has a slight waist adjustment like this black creation with flowers that vary in size. Zaful ($33.99).

 

RELATED: Kate Middleton is transitioning into fall with a chic new hair color and cut

Floral and pleated dress by Liquorish

Pleated skirt

Another dress with a black background for colder days is this model by Liquorish, a shirt-style piece with puffball sleeves combined with an elegant pleated skirt. Asos ($45.50).

Floral dress Irina by Alexis

Feminine and sexy

The Irina model by Alexis is a flowing dress with buttons from top to bottom and an eye-catching split to the thigh. Revolve ($361).

Floral dress by Zara

Micro print

Make space in your fall wardrobe for a dress with a multitude of small flowers. This option has a lapel collar, sleeves below the elbow and a matching belt. Zara ($69.90).

Floral midi dress by Shein

A splash of color

Or you can simply lean towards a shirt style dress, just like Kate's, but with a more colorful flower print. This one has top buttons and a wider midi skirt. Shein ($20).

 

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle rock these crown-approved denim pants

Black background and white flowers dress by Gap

Classic monocrome

If you don't want the typical multicolored floral dress, choose one in classic monocrome. This one has a silky finish, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, flap pockets, a belt tie and side openings at the hem. Gap ($65).

