Who says winter jeans all have to look the same? Check out these 7 pant choices!

Denim jeans fashion trend wide legs
Denim jeans fashion trend wide legs

With the arrival of autumn, it is time to transition from spring/summer clothing to your ever-so-fashionable and ever-so-cozy fall/winter outfits. Although it depends on where you live, of course, temperatures will most likely start to take a dip south which means that pants and jeans will be on the rise. Before you randomly choose what pants to rock this season, we tell you what fashion trends you must keep an eye on.

 

Without being extravagant or even old fashioned, the autumnal trend in pants is especially aimed at bulky pants to keep you comfortable yet elegant and in-vogue. Get ready to off your wide-legged pants from your closet!

Loose trouser by Chanel
Loose trouser by Chanel

Loose trousers

Wide leg pants are returning to show that loose garments can totally look professional look if properly combined, as Chanel did on its fall-winter runway. Wide but not too much, these pieces allow you to enjoy long working hours comfortably and yes, fashionably, too.

 

Slash Palazzo Trouser by Topshop
Slash Palazzo Trouser by Topshop

Palazzo pants

The palazzo pant is the epitome of the regal and professional look when it comes to pants. Its ideal due to its loose comfort. Make a note, however, that petite girls may want to stay away from this look because it may take away some centimeters, depending on the length and the footwear with which they will be combined. Try this pair from Topshop ($75).

Pinstripe Cigarette Pants by Alexander McQueen
Pinstripe Cigarette Pants by Alexander McQueen

Gender Neutral

Alexander McQueen was one of the many fashion houses to present unisex pieces in fall collections. The Pinstripe Cigarette Pants ($1,045) was part of suit with feminine touches for women who prefer to convey empowerment; but the real objective of this pantsuit set is to encourage today's girls to try new styles without abandoning what they already know.

 

Pleated Pants by Zara
Pleated Pants by Zara

Pleated pants

Mainly characterized by being high-waisted, these pants are a garment that you should not hesitate to wear in any occasion where you want to add a classic touch to your outfit, effortlessly so. Zara ($39.90)

Wool Shorts by Miu Miu
Wool Shorts by Miu Miu

Coquettish Culottes

Culotte pants will be among your favorites during the autumn days due to their ~French~ vibes. The advantage is that at first glance they seem to be A-skirts which happens to be a a very flattering silhouette for curvy girls. With these Wool Shorts ($1,500), Miu Miu mixed this and another trend that will be in-vogue soon: multiple wide pockets.

 

Tall Ridley High Waisted Skinny Jeans by Asos
Tall Ridley High Waisted Skinny Jeans by Asos

High-waisted

As for jeans, there are two trends in the spotlight. One of them is high-waisted. It lengthens the legs and hides those trouble spots in the mid area (ahem, bellies!). Since jeans are a must in any wardrobe, bet on the Tall Ridley High Waisted Skinny Jeans In Dark Stone Wash With Raw Hem Detail to combine your casual outfits. Asos ($40).

Blue Alexa Wide Leg Cropped Ripped Jeans by River Island
Blue Alexa Wide Leg Cropped Ripped Jeans by River Island

Ripped jeans

The other trend in jeans for fall are the popular ripped ones. Although they may be considered as not the most attractive of pants, they are perfect for casual occasions and weekend parties. Indeed they are a comfortable and modern choice. Although its a trend that became popular in the 1990s, they have been revived! Try wide models like the Blue Alexa Wide Leg Cropped Ripped Jeans. River Island ($30).

 

It's official: wide-legged pants are in. Make sure you jump on the fashion bandwagon!

