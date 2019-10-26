View 10 pics | Fashion

Natalie Portman's best looks: Lady in red vs pretty in pink

Natalie Portman Christian Dior dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman Christian Dior dress

Natalie Portman is known for her elegant style and never putting a foot wrong when it comes to her red carpet fashion. Although she's a fan of alternating between black and white dresses (bringing to mind her role in Black Swan), she also has a dual personality when it comes to her favorite romantic shades. The Star Wars beauty loves princess looks in blush pink and nude as well as sizzling looks in fire engine red.  Which color suits her best? Scroll through some of our favorite Natalie Portman looks and decide for yourself. 

 

Pretty pleats

The meticulously worked pleats throughout this pink Christian Dior gown are the complete star of the look. With a simple silhouette and blush hue, the gown perfectly sets off the actress' natural beauty.

Natalie Portman Dior pink dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman Dior pink dress

Princess vibes

The actress, who played Queen Amidala in Star Wars, perfectly suits regal styles on the red carpet. This nude strapless Dior gown with a voluminous tulle skirt turned her into a true princess at the Vox Lux premiere during the 2018 AFI Film Festival.

Natalie Portman nude Lanvin dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman nude Lanvin dress

Hollywood glam

The nude blush tone of the lace on this asymmetrical-neckline dress by Lanvin gave the Oscar winner an ethereal look, not to mention the goddess vibes created by the gown's beautiful draping.  

 

Natalie Portman lilac dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman lilac dress

Luxe and lovely

A soft pastel gown from the Fall 2018 Dior haute couture collection was the look of choice as Natalie stepped out for the premiere of Vox Lux at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. The silk satin dress featured long sleeves and a plunge neckline. 

 

Natalie Portman pink floral dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman pink floral dress

We don't often see her in prints, but Natalie Portman couldn't resist this pink floral dress by The Vampire's Wife as she arrived at the Build Studio in NYC in October 2019. The actress was joining Jon Hamm and director Noah Hawley to talk about Lucy in the Sky.

Natalie Portman strapless Dior dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman strapless Dior dress

Red carpet red

What says red carpet glamour more than a red gown? At the premiere of her film La Tete Haute at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, the actress chose an ultra-sophisticated strapless Christian Dior couture creation, and accessorized her look with beautiful De Grisogono silver teardrop earrings. 

Natalie Portman Dior red dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman Dior red dress

Lady in red

Natalie, who is married to choreographer Benjamin Millepied, wore a sheer illusion red dress with nude lining to the L.A. 2018 Dance Project Gala. The standout look was given an additional boost of powerful crimson with classic red lipstick and a matching clutch. 

 

Natalie Portman Jimmy Fallon dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman Jimmy Fallon dress

Little red dress

Move over LBD! Natalie is a fan of the LRD – Little Red Dress. Perfect for fall and winter, the red dress combined with black tights and ankle boots can take you from day to evening. The actress wore the look for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Natalie Portman Dior Japan red dress
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman Dior Japan red dress

Silk and lace

The V for Vendetta actress looked sweet and sexy in a red midi Bardot dress with white lace accents to attend an event in Tokyo in her role as the face of Dior. 
 

Natalie Portman Dior coat
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman Dior coat

Daytime chic

Natalie wore the same formula during the presentation of A Tale of Love and Darkness at the New York Jewish Film FestivalWE love the double-breasted statement coat with scallop-hem from the star's favorite fashion house, Christian Dior.

 

