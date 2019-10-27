View 5 pics | Fashion

Gilet all day: Here are 5 cool ways to wear a vest

...
Gilet all day: Here are 5 cool ways to wear a vest
You're reading

Gilet all day: Here are 5 cool ways to wear a vest

1/5
Diane Guerrero brings Latina power to women's summit and more star photos
Next

Diane Guerrero brings Latina power to women's summit and more star photos
Vests fall fashion trend Isabel Marant
© Agencies

Vests fall fashion trend Isabel Marant

Vests as we know them today were first created in the 18th century as a men's garment to be worn underneath suits. It was a symbol of elegance that provided a touch of class (and not to mention practical warmth!) in everyday outfits. When it was introduced to womenswear, the style was paired with dresses and skirts, but in the 21st century there are a host of incarnations – tailored waistcoats, fuzzy gilets (pronounced jee-lei or alternatively juh-let) and oversized sportswear-inspired vests – that are taking center stage to become the ultimate street style statement for fall and winter. 

 

RELATED: ALL OF THIS SEASON'S FASHION TRENDS

 

Isabel Marant's French gilet style

Isabel Marant's fall-winter collection at Paris Fashion Week included textured vests with strong shoulders, modern cuts and traditional buckle details.

Vests fall fashion trend Louis Vuitton
© Getty Images

Vests fall fashion trend Louis Vuitton

Zippered vests at Louis Vuitton

This Louis Vuitton design in electric blue added a vibrant touch of color and a hint of 1980s pop star (love the zippers and collar strap!) to a glittering evening look.

 

Vests are no longer just in the domain of collegiate and preppy looks, and they have evolved to the point that you can find the perfect piece to fit your exact style, whether bohemian, classic, edgy or ladylike.

 

RELATED: How to wear white pants in fall and winter: A street style guide

Vests fall fashion trend Celine
© Getty Images

Vests fall fashion trend Celine

Shearling vests at Céline

Try wearing them with your maxi dresses, culottes, jeans or skirts as a finishing touch.  The only thing you need to do is find the perfect occasion to take your outfits up a notch this season.

 

During Paris Fashion Week, Céline unveiled a long bohemian vest in curly merino shearling and reverse suede that looked as cool as it did warm. This major investment piece will set you back $6,900.

Vests fall fashion trend Agnona
© Getty Images

Vests fall fashion trend Agnona

Sweater vests at Agnona

A vest can add texture and dimension to your outfit, whether in a contrasting color, fabric or style to the base pieces of your look.

 

A simple, utilitarian vest from luxury Italian knitwear brand Agnona was teamed with a turtleneck dress worn over wide-leg pants, hitting just the right note for the minimalism trend.

 

RELATED: Demi Lovato's oversized plaid blazer is what you need for fall

Ralph Lauren women's tuxedo 2019
© Getty Images

Ralph Lauren women's tuxedo 2019

Ralph Lauren's sharp tuxedo vest

At New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren, known for classic looks, showed a three-piece tuxedo complete with a fitted vest.

 

RELATED: FALL FASHION TRENDS THAT LOOK GREAT ON EVERYBODY

 

From conventional Glen Plaids and pinstripes to tailored pantsuits, looks that were once the domain of menswear have long been finding their way into everyone's closets. That includes vests with menswear cuts, which are another hot trend for fall-winter especially when teamed up with a tuxedo – and don't forget the bow tie!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries