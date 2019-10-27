View 9 pics | Fashion

It's scrunchie time! Yes, the ultimate 90s hair accessory is back

date 2019-10-27
It's scrunchie time! Yes, the ultimate 90s hair accessory is back

Hailey Bieber maxi scrunchie
© Getty Images

This famous fabric-covered hair tie was shown in the first scene of the cult classic Heathers (1987) and, just like Blair Waldorf’s characteristic headbands in Gossip Girl, this accessory for ponytails was portrayed as the status symbol of the most popular girl in high school, the Queen Bee, giving us an unmistakable fashion reference of that time. 

This pragmatic, but striking accessory—known as scrunchie—was popular in the 90s, until its elastic officially snapped when Carrie Bradshaw, the timeless main character of Sex and the City played by Sarah Jessica Parker, disregarded them as “suburban,” while correcting her writer-boyfriend saying that no real New Yorker would wear one. That was the end of the scrunchie era... until now.

 

The hair tie has official made a comeback, earning the seal of approval from several of our favorite style icons. See for yourself!

 

Crowning moment

Hailey Bieber has been the number one scrunchies' advocte for over a year. She’s been seen wearing this accessory on many occasions. But it was at the 2019 Met Gala when she shined in the red carpet, using a maxi version to complement the pulled-tight hairstyle she wore with her Alexander Wang outfit.  

Taylor Swift wearing a scrunchie
© @todrick

A touch of personality

Taylor Swift also went back to using the scrunchies to add a touch of color to her hairdos. Take a note from the You Need to Calm Down songstress and infuse more personality into your day-to-day look.

 

Jason Momoa with a pink Fendi suit and matching scrunchie
© Getty Images

Matchy matchy

As it's made from fabric, this hair tie makes it easy to combine with the clothes you are wearing. Fendi dressed Jason Momoa wore a pink suit to the Oscars and he matched his flawless suit with a scrunchie in the same color. Aquaman himself also didn’t miss the chance to wear it as a bracelet.

Scrunchie seen at the 2020 Spring/Summer Copenhagen Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Classy or trendy, it’s up to you

This functional accessory easily transitions from the most classic to the most trendy item based on whatever height the ponytail is placed. Use it with a low bun for a timeless look or a high ponytail for the pulled-up look worn by celebrities.

 

Scrunchies seen during the 2020 Spring Summer Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

You´ll see it everywhere

Now that it has the seal of approval from current trend-setters, street-stylers across the globe have incorporated the scrunchie in their accessory collections. 

Scrunchies seen during the 2020 Spring Summer Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

A nostalgic tie

Because they provide a gentle way of holding the hair, their size makes them harder to lose than a traditional hair tie. Or perhaps it's because they bring back memories of a time of innocence and fun. Any reason is good enough for wearing this polarizing fabric-lined tie with style.

Hair tie with scarf by H&M
© H&M

A trend that ties

Frame your face with the luxurious and Mediterranean look conveyed by this print scarf accompanying this scrunchie that you can get from H&M for $9.99. Complete the look with big sunglasses and the result will be an instant chic look - and oh, so easy!

Scrunchie by Lele Sadoughi
© Revolve

Stretching the versatility

These fabric hair ties have evolved. From their original elastic form, they’ve been revamped to include variations that maximize their already great capabilities, transforming them into a way of transmitting relaxed elegance. A good example is this velvet scrunchie with a bow and gold appliqués by Lele Sadoughi. Revolve ($45).

Scrunchie with bow by Free People
© Free People

Improved flirtiness

Take advantage of the trusted elastic tie and enhance the flirtiness of your look with the bow that finishes this one off. It's from Free People and one can be yours for $6.00 or three for $12. Scrunchies are quite affordable so you can get packs of different colors and prints to go with different outfits. 

 

Such a simple and inexpensive accessory has been able to inspire plot lines of TV shows and movies and claim its place in the beautiful heads of our favorite celebs, because its styling power is as strong as Jason Momoa. Now, aren't you going to give it a second chance?

