View 9 pics | Fashion

Beyond your skinnies: 9 hot jeans trends and how to wear them

...
Beyond your skinnies: 9 hot jeans trends and how to wear them
You're reading

Beyond your skinnies: 9 hot jeans trends and how to wear them

1/9
Maluma makes bold footwear fashion statement
Next

Maluma makes bold footwear fashion statement
Kaia Gerber wearing boyfriend jeans
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber wearing boyfriend jeans

Since they appeared in the ‘50s, jeans have become a basic, essential item for every woman’s wardrobe. They are so key that they're reinvented in different styles every season, adapted to the different trends that ricochet around the fashion world. What never changes is that versatility that allows you to create practical and cool outfits for your closet, whether for day or night. 

 

Skinny jeans have been in style forever, but this season the challenge is to move them to the back burner and try some other types of jeans to add a fresh look to your closet. Scroll through for nine of the hottest options, from boyfriend jeans to mom jeans, and how to wear them.

 

RELATED: ALL OF THE SEASON'S HOTTEST FASHION TRENDS

 

Boyfriend jeans

Baggy, comfortable and perfect to wear on relaxed days, boyfriend jeans are ideal to combine with sweaters now that the temperatures are starting to drop. In fact, because of their casual nature, pretty much anything looks great with this style of denim, whether t-shirts or blouses, blazers or leather jackets.

Cargo jeans
© Getty Images

Cargo jeans

Cargo jeans

These are easily recognizable thanks to their functional pockets on the sides and that casual, yet comfortable, feel they add to any ensemble. Cargo jeans go very well with neutral pieces since they naturally take the spotlight in an outfit.

Jeans culottes
© Getty Images

Jeans culottes

Culottes

Dressy yet laid-back. Wearing this style of jeans is like having the best of both worlds. This full-legged cropped style resembles a skirt, gives a touch of sophistication, and you can wear them with any footwear style, whether boots, heels or sneakers. 

Wide leg jeans
© Getty Images

Wide leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans

This style of jeans, also known as bell-bottom, is perfect for those who have an inverted triangle or rectangle body shape, since they visually balance out your figure. They are also perfectly suited to be worn with stilettos, which increase their elongating and slimming effect.

 

RELATED: How to wear white pants in fall and winter: A street style guide

Flare jeans
© Getty Images

Flare jeans

Cropped flares 

This design hugs the body almost all the way down, then flare out slightly at the bottom. They are ideal to pair with high heels, and are a great transitional piece since they can also be worn with boots for the colder season.

Mom jeans
© Mom jeans

Mom jeans

Mom jeans

Yes, the look that moms back in the 1980s loved are back and are cooler than ever thanks to their vintage vibe. They also make your figure look great thanks to their high waist, and they are comfortable thanks to their generous cut. So apologies for ever having mocked you, Eighties mamas – you were right!

Sailor jeans
© Getty Images

Sailor jeans

Sailor jeans

With skinny jeans being the hottest option forever, we've missed the concept of roomy comfort. So if you love super-wide pants then you are in luck. Sailor jeans are baggy from the waist down, and they are perfect for those of us who have an hourglass figure. You can wear them with anything, and they go great with sneakers or stilettos. 

Pegged jeans
© Getty Images

Pegged jeans

Pegged jeans

If you want to make the most of your curves and accentuate your waistline, pegged jeans, which are tapered at the bottom (another 1980s throwback trend) are exactly the jeans you have been looking for. Ideal for drawing the eye to your waist, thanks to their high cut, they work very well to visually elongate and slim your legs.

 

RELATED: Heidi Klum and her high-waisted black leather pants

5-pocket jeans
© Getty Images

5-pocket jeans

Straight-leg jeans

With a straight-legged design, these jeans are a classic that is back in style and a best-seller. Try wearing them with a blazer and turtleneck along with flats, sneakers, or ankle boots, depending on the weather. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries