Red-hot: See how celebrities do fashion in vivid crimson looks

View Galleries
-
Eva Mendes reminisces on wearing her abuela's jewelry and a $15 vintage dress
Eva Mendes has proven that style has no price. The 45-year-old star took to social media to share a throwback picture of her first time at the Toronto...
-
Selena Gomez will want to wear these retro-chic pieces from Staud's fall collection
-
Becky G, Gigi Hadid and more celebs who give the bucket hats trend a thumbs up
-
Lupita Nyong’o’s SXSW style reveals her interest in chic suits and statement prints
-
Say goodbye to bad hair days with this easy, on-trend solution