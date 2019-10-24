View 9 pics | Fashion

Red-hot: See how celebrities do fashion in vivid crimson looks

Red-hot: See how celebrities do fashion in vivid crimson looks
Red-hot: See how celebrities do fashion in vivid crimson looks

Rosalía
© Getty Images

Rosalía

Say what you want, but red is here and hotter than ever. The bold and vivid hue associated with love, passion, heat, confidence, and more intense feelings is also the most-coveted when it comes to fashion. The flaming hue isn’t only popular for all things Valentine’s Day or Christmas, but it’s also a current favorite among celebrities, including Sofia Carson, Indya Moore, Demi Lovato, and many more A-listers who aren’t afraid of lighting up a room. What’s more, a sexy red dress never goes out of style as it continues to make an impact thanks to its seductive, timeless appeal.

 

Whether you’re on the hunt for your next holiday outfit or in need of a head-turning new look, check out the gallery below to see all the ways celebrities like to rock this striking color.

 

Rosalía

The Spanish singer who’s brought us hits like Con Altura and Aute Cuture, nails her look with a cropped, ruffled blouse and skin-tight short shorts.

Barbie Ferreira
© barbieferreeira

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira

The Euphoria star flaunts her sexy curves in a red-hot form-fitting number featuring graphic white lines.

Demi Lovato
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer took the trend to her own hands in a vivid little red number and perfectly matched her lipstick.

Sofia Carson
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson

Sofia was one stunning lady in red at the Giambattista Valli x H&M runway show and party. The brunette beauty opted for the voluminous tulle number Kendall Jenner wore on the runway.

Dascha Polanco
© Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco

Dascha brought retro, femme fatale vibes in a sexy satin slip dress, and asymmetrical structured jacket. So fab!

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Eva dazzled in a sleek, glittery gown loved for its simple silhouette yet undeniable impact.

Indya Moore
© Getty Images

Indya Moore

Indya Moore

The Pose star turned heads when they wore a relaxed, floor-length gown in a fiery red hue.

Jackie Cruz
© Getty Images

Jackie Cruz

Jackie Cruz

Strike a pose! The Orange Is the New Black alum stood out in a cheeky minidress featuring ruffle shoulder straps.

Tessa Thompson
© Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson

Tessa’s red-hot monochrome look is giving us life! We love how she went the extra mile and kept entirely crimson from head-to-toe.

